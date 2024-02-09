With plenty of resources at their disposal, Robert Kraft thinks Jerod Mayo is the right head coach to lead the Patriots back to prominence.

With Bill Belichick leaving the organization, the New England Patriots will have a new head coach for the first time since 2000. But as the Patriots prepare for the Jerod Mayo era, Robert Kraft thinks New England is in good hands.

Mayo was elevated from his role as linebackers coach to replace Belichick. He has plenty of experience with the Patriots, playing with the team from 2008-15, winning a Super Bowl. Kraft knows that Mayo understands what it takes to succeed in New England and is confident he can get the team back on track, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston.

“I feel a sense of excitement and great opportunity to hopefully position the team to be special,” Kraft said. “I've said this to our team, who I'm very proud of that they're working together in a collaborative basis working hard and reaching out in a lot of areas, this is the first time in 31 years of ownership that we're drafting at the position we are.”

“(We) have a chance to get some great players, and also have the cap room that we've carried over,” Kraft continued. “So I hope it positions us for the next few years beautifully. I've said that to the team. It's pretty exciting. Now we've got the measure nine times and cut once.”

The Patriots hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Their just over $66 million available in cap space is the third-most in the league. In a franchise-changing offseason, New England has plenty of resources to work with.

But it'll be up to Jerod Mayo to ensure all the pieces fit together. While Robert Kraft will no longer be working with Bill Belichick, he has no concerns that Mayo will be able to lead the Patriots into the future.