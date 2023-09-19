The New England Patriots dropped to 0-2 with another loss that felt oh so close, falling to the Dolphins, 24-17.

Let's take a look at the four things most responsible for the Patriots' loss on Sunday.

The entire offensive line

It was a train wreck of a performance by the Patriots‘ big boys upfront on Sunday.

Mac Jones was sacked four times, but that doesn't really even illustrate how bad the unit was. New England gave up 15 total pressures, via Pro Football Focus. Jones was under pressure for 17 dropbacks too, according to PFF. Jones saved them a bit, completing 8-of012 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.

But it was evident that the offensive line's performance was just not enough to give Jones the necessary time to operate. In the biggest play of the game, Jones had to throw the ball to Mike Gesicki before the Patriots tight end‘s route got to the first-down marker. Three plays prior to that play, Jones had to eat an eight-yard sack because Bradley Chubb easily made his way through.

Biggest play of the game and watch the freaking disaster in the middle of the line pic.twitter.com/wArFnLzdkw — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) September 18, 2023

In addition, Cole Strange played undisciplined in his return. He was credited with giving up a sack and three pressures. But his biggest miscue came in the first half, when he committed a holding penalty on a first-and-10 from the Dolphins' 32-yard line, effectively killing the Patriots' drive and forcing them to settle for three.

Kendrick Bourne

The veteran wideout wasn't necessarily bad on Sunday, but he wasn't great, either. Especially on plays where he needed to be.

Jones tried to hit Bourne a handful of deep balls throughout the game. Jones didn't give him much of a chance on a couple of passes, but there a few more where Bourne didn't make the effort necessary to haul in the completion.

Late in the first quarter, Bourne appeared to make a half-hearted attempt to bring the ball down on a deep pass along the sideline that would've put the Patriots at the Dolphins' 5-yard line. They turned the ball over on the next play. There was a similar play in the third quarter, when Bourne couldn't find a way to keep his feet inbounds while trying to come down with the catch, which would've put the Patriots inside the Dolphins' 5-yard line. They turned the ball over later that drive.

Mac Jones didn't complete any of his 5 deep attempts last night, 4 of which went to Kendrick Bourne. Can see the QB change the play pre-snap on a couple of them Tried hitting KB on double-moves, which resulted in TDs last week, and attacking 1-on-1 matchups vs off coverage pic.twitter.com/xpv2lcQQXw — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) September 18, 2023

Not all of this is necessarily Bourne's fault. The Patriots are asking him to do No. 1 wide receiver things when he's not really a No. 1 receiver. Still, the effort didn't appear to fully be there either as he finished with just four receptions on nine targets for 29 yards.

Jahlani Tavai and Ja'Whaun Bentley

Raheem Mostert gashed the Patriots badly on Sunday. The Dolphins running back rushed for 121 yards on 6.7 yards per carry with two touchdowns,

Obviously, Mostert's play of the game came when he went virtually untouched on a 43-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. It appeared Bentley guessed wrong on his assignment, going to the left while Mostert went the other way, allowing the running back to run freely into the end zone.

Tavai had a similar miscue. He failed to the edge on Mostert's touchdown run in the second quarter, allowing his blocker to toss him inside, which, in turn, allowed the running back to hit the outside with no one able to get him.

Raheem Mostert Appreciation Post ‼️🏎️ #FinsUp – 18 CAR

– 121 YDS

– 6.7 YPC

– 2 TD pic.twitter.com/59xmmThnM7 — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) September 18, 2023

There were other plays throughout the night where the Patriots' linebackers looked silly trying to keep up, being credited with two missed tackles, each. But the Patriots' interior defensive line left a lot to be desired, too. Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore struggled to tackle on Sunday night, too.

Demario Douglas and Bill Belichick's decision to bench him

Douglas made a rookie mistake in the first quarter, failing to brace for impact after he cut back on a reception, leaving himself vulnerable to get the ball punched out of his arm by Bradley Chubb.

However, it was a reasonable mistake. What wasn't as reasonable was Belichick's decision to bench him for the remainder of the game. Douglas didn't see the field on offense after his mistake at the end of the first quarter, which felt odd because he's arguably their most explosive player already.

New England is able to use the small, shifty and speedy Douglas in ways that it can't use any of its other receivers. It could've really used him as it struggled to move the ball throughout the second and third quarters. Instead, Douglas watched from the sideline as Jones lacked a quick-hitting option when he was under pressure for much of the night.