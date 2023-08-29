Patriots star linebacker Matthew Judon recently blamed Ariana Grande for the death of Mac Miller.

In a quote post on X (formerly Twitter), the Patriots star responded to a post from Daily Loud pointing out that Grande pays tribute to Miller on her new album. “Absolutely no one cares,” Judon said. “Don't be sad now just because he's dead it's your fault.”

Absolutely no one cares. Don’t be sad now just because he’s dead it’s your fault https://t.co/6uiNq6QkqS — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) August 28, 2023

The post, which has over 3.7 million views, has received tons of reactions. Julian Edelman, a former Patriots legend, simply replied with a GIF of Michael Scott side-eying the camera on The Office. Another X user called for the NFL to suspend him.

Matthew Judon, a former fifth-round pick, is a four-time Pro Bowler with 62.5 sacks to his name in his career. He was a Baltimore Raven from 2016-2020 before joining the New England Patriots in 2021. In 2022, Judon has the best season of his career — notching a career-high 15.5 sacks.

Mac Miller was a rapper known for songs like “Good News” and “Self Care.” He tragically passed on September 7, 2018 due to overdose. Miller dated Grande for a period during 2016-2018.

Ariana Grande just released the Tenth Anniversary Edition of Yours Truly — her debut album — on August 25. The re-issue includes six live tracks, including “The Way” from a show in London with Miller. It appears the Patriots star linebacker won't be listening to this rendition. Since her debut, she has released five more studio albums, most recently Positions in 2020.

Prior to her music career, Grande got her start on Nickelodeon. She starred in the popular show Victorious and its spin-off Sam & Cat. In 2024, she will star in Jon M. Chu's two-part Wicked adaptation as Glinda. Cynthia Erivo co-stars as Elphaba, and Grande's real-life boyfriend Ethan Slater also stars.