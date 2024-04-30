The New Orleans Pelicans had a respectable run in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Pelicans were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night with a 97-89 Game 4 loss. Many things did not go well for New Orleans in this fate-sealing game. Yet, star forward Brandon Ingram needed to contribute more for things to swing the Pelicans' way.
New Orleans entered Game 4 after a 106-85 Game 3 loss two days prior. They put forth an improved effort during their last game of the series but were still outdone on both sides of the ball. The Thunder held the Pelicans to a lowly 23.5 percent on three-pointers while nailing 42.7 percent of their own.
In addition, OKC forced 18 turnovers on New Orleans and won the points-the-paint battle 42-32. However, the ultimate difference in the game came from the Thunder's all-around contributions from their starters.
NBA MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists. Meanwhile, Jalen Williams added to the offensive onslaught with 24 points along with eight rebounds, and four assists.
Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren, and Luguentz Dort also scored in the double digits with 14, 14, and 11 points, respectively. New Orleans had some stout contributions as well, although they did not bear the fruit desired.
CJ McCollum finished the game with 20 points, six rebounds, and two assists, while Jonas Valanciunas totaled a 19-point-11-rebound double-double. The Pelicans also received solid efforts from Herb Jones and Naji Marshall. Jones notched 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists, and Marshall scored 16 off the bench.
Nevertheless, there was one key player whom New Orleans needed more from to win this pivotal Game 4 matchup. Brandon Ingram is subject to a review for his subpar performance on Monday night.
The Pelicans needed Brandon Ingram more than ever in Game 4
Brandon Ingram has been one of New Orleans' go-to scorers for the 2023-24 regular season and postseason. Unfortunately, Ingram suffered a late-season injury that disrupted his rhythm. Still, the star forward proved he could be highly effective in the NBA Playoffs. For example, he scored 24 points in the Pelicans' 105-98 Play-In tournament victory over the Sacramento Kings.
Ingram has been serviceable during the Thunder series as well, but he had an off night when the team needed him in a win-or-go situation. Ingram finished Game 4 with eight points, six assists, and four rebounds in 39 minutes. This was a stark contrast from the 19 points he scored in Game 3.
If New Orleans was to have a chance to force a game 5, Ingram needed to have a better offensive showing. Despite his subpar night, Ingram fought hard the entire series alongside his teammates.
The player the Pelicans really needed to have a better chance in the series was Zion Williamson. Williamson was playing some of the best basketball of his career during the Play-In tournament but unfortunately suffered a hamstring strain in the 110-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers game. New Orleans would have gotten a massive boost from Williamson's dominant interior scoring ability.
While the Thunder series did end the way the Pelicans wanted it, they have a promising outlook for 2024-25 when everyone returns healthy.
New Orleans fans received glimpses of the team's potential down the stretch. There were some admirable wins and disappointing losses. With a few roster tweaks, there is no doubt the Pelicans can compete with the top teams in the Western Conference.