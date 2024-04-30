The Pittsburgh Steelers have been very busy as of late. From free agency signings to draft selections, the team is poised to field a new-look offense come September. Nonetheless, the team is still looking to make an additional transaction, based on the rumors. All the current talk surrounding Pittsburgh points toward a potential acquisition for the wideout room. There are several names involved, but a recent update states that Courtland Sutton is out of the equation.
Sutton has been one of the players linked to the Steelers recently. However, the Denver Broncos receiver is likely staying in the Mile High City, based on a recent tweet by 9NEWS Broncos reporter Mike Klis.
“It’s not Courtland. No plans to trade him,” Klis posted. “As (George) Paton and (Sean) Payton let Broncoland know in recent weeks, Sutton (is) in good standing.”
Why securing another wideout is essential
With Sutton being ruled out as a trade target, the Steelers won't be getting the services of a receiver who tallied 772 yards and a career-best 10 touchdowns last season. While these aren't elite-tier numbers, they're still decent, and they would have arguably made Sutton the second option behind George Pickens.
With Diontae Johnson traded away, the rotation behind Pickens consists of Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson. Then behind them are Quez Watkins and rookie Roman Wilson. Unless one of the said rotational players makes a huge leap this coming year, the lack of depth at the wideout position is a probable concern for the Steelers.
Although it can be noted that the Steelers' identity revolves around the running game, having a formidable passing attack is still a must. In a league with so much talent, having the smallest edge could make the biggest difference.
Oh, and fielding another weapon alongside Pickens will definitely benefit the new quarterbacks. If the team wants Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to perform at their best, then surrounding them with a competitive receiving room is essential. There's no official trade announcement yet, so Steelers fans will have to wait for now.
The Steelers' offseason
On the bright side, Pittsburgh's free agency moves have been quite promising. The entry of Wilson and Fields headlines an offseason that's given the team other new faces such as middle linebacker Patrick Queen and cornerback Donte Johnson.
In addition, the team selected promising O-line talents in the draft. As their first-round pick, the Steelers drafted tackle Troy Fautanu then followed that up in the next round by selecting center Zach Frazier.
It'll be interesting to see the revamped offense this coming season. If the Steelers can somehow find a way to secure a number-two receiver, then all the major dents in their armor will arguably be fixed.