Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown revealed that he missed the Germany game against the Colts due to an injury plus a death in the family.

When Trent Brown didn't fly with the New England Patriots to Germany for their Week 10 tilt against the Indianapolis Colts, some were alarmed because the offensive tackle was listed as out due to personal reasons in addition to an injury. But in an interview with MassLive's Mark Daniels, Brown clarified that he was going to miss that game regardless because of his ankle and knee injuries, adding that the personal reason was a non-team-related matter.

“I had a death in the family and I wasn’t going to play anyway. That’s what went into it,” Brown told Daniels. “Ankle and my knee. The Buffalo [Bills] game, third to last drive, I got rolled up on down on the goal line. That was ankle and knee, MCL. Early on in the Miami, I rolled it, again. I had a high and low ankle sprain. I’m pretty much still dealing with it, but it’s getting better.”

Brown finished playing that game against the Bills and played a week later against the Miami Dolphins. However, he sat out the Patriots' Week 9 loss to the Washington Commanders as the injury was bothering him too much and missed Week 10 against the Colts.

Trent Brown reveals possible status for Patriots' game against Giants

Following a bye week in Week 11, the Patriots and Brown returned to the practice field on Tuesday. Brown participated, though it's unclear how active a part he played in practice there's no injury report for Tuesday sessions on a normal game week.

Brown, though, told Daniels that he's “trying to” get back on the field for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Patriots QBs threw to WRs and TEs early in practice. Only Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe took reps. Mac went first and took slightly more. Didn't see Malik Cunningham run a route. Everyone is present at Patriots practice. Trent Brown and Ty Montgomery are back. pic.twitter.com/fgVFU4vWY9 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 21, 2023

The Patriots could certainly use Brown back in the lineup. Conor McDermott started both games in Brown's absence and didn't have the best outings. He gave up two pressures in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders, who traded their top two edge rushers (Montez Sweat and Chase Young) days prior to the game.

In Week 10, McDermott gave up two pressures and was a part of a Patriots' offensive line that allowed five first-half sacks. McDermott went down late in that game and was briefly replaced by Vedarian Lowe, who allowed a pressure in the two pass-blocking snaps he played.