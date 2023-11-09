Before the Patriots take on the Colts in Germany this Sunday, they'll be without three significant players for the contest.

As the New England Patriots will travel all the way to Germany to take on the Indianapolis Colts, they'll be down three key players ahead of the matchup. Wide receiver DeVante Parker, offensive tackle Trent Brown, and corner back J.C. Jackson have been ruled out for the game according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Parker has been in the concussion protocol for a couple of weeks now as he sat the Patriots' last game against the Washington Commanders and while he's logged limited practices, he'll still be sidelined this weekend. The 30-year-old receiver currently has 15 catches for 158 yards on the season where his last game came week 8 against his former team in the Miami Dolphins where he only had one reception for 14 yards.

Brown has been a significant piece on the Patriots offensive line, but he'll be out in Frankfurt, Germany against the Colts with an ankle/personal issue. He was seen at practice earlier Thursday where the media was open to watch which left out hope he can play according to CBS News, but the official injury report says otherwise. Like Parker, Brown missed the game against the Commanders which led for more playing time to Conor McDermott who was on the Patriots practice squad.

Defensive back J.C. Jackson won't be there to help out the rest 0f the Patriots secondary which isn't a new development. It was reported Wednesday that he won't travel to Germany for “personal reasons.” He was traded from the Los Angeles Chargers in early October.

The Patriots will take on the Colts in Frankfurt, Germany at 9:30 a.m. (EST). New England needs a win as they're 2-7 on the season in the midst of a two-game losing streak.