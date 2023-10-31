The San Francisco 49ers are acquiring defensive end Chase Young in a trade with the Washington Commanders in exchange for a third-round pick in 2024, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 49ers add another pass rusher to their talented defensive line with the defense as a whole struggling over the last couple of weeks. He will help the team try to win the NFC West and potentially make a Super Bowl run.

For the Commanders, this pretty much signals a full tear down. Earlier in the day, the Commanders dealt Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears. They have gained draft capital for the future by trading the two pass rushers. With new owner Josh Harris taking over, the Commanders are headed in a new direction, and this offseason coming up will be a big one.

For the 49ers, Young joins a very talented defensive line that already includes Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead, Drake Jackson, Randy Gregory and Javon Kinlaw. Having Nick Bosa opposite of Young on a defensive line is a very nice situation. It should help the 49ers compete against some of the best teams in the league.

The 49ers have dealt with struggles in the secondary as of late during their three-game losing streak. However, it is unknown how many cornerbacks are available via trade at this deadline. It could be a smart move to pivot and add a pass rusher like Young to limit the time opponents have to throw. It will be interesting to see how Young fits in with the 49ers after the bye week.