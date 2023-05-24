Pedro Pascal has risen to new heights of popularity over the past few years, and to many, he’s considered a “daddy” by social media users. As it turns out, Pascal is aware of this and has broken his silence on this revelation.

While participating in The Hollywood Reporter’s recent drama actor roundtable discussion along with Jeff Bridges, Michael Imperioli, Evan Peters, Damson Idris, and Kieran Culkin, Pascal was asked about fandoms calling him “daddy.” The table obviously had fun with this, as Culkin turned to Idris and called him “husband” before turning to Pascal and calling him “daddy.”

“Yeah, I’m having fun with it. [The “daddy” thing] seems a little role-related. There was a period where the Mandalorian is very daddy to baby Grogu, and Joel is very daddy to Ellie. These are daddy parts. That’s what it is,” said Pascal.

Despite being called one, Pascal reinforced that he is not, in fact, actually a daddy. “I’m not a daddy and I’m not going to be a daddy,” said Pascal as he stared directly into the camera.

Pedro Pascal may have a point. His past few roles have, in fact, been “daddy” roles or at least ones that have a father figure-like aura. His recent role in The Last of Us really nailed that home and we’ll see what his next few roles have in store. Yesterday, it was announced that he’d be joined by The Worst Person in the World star Renate Reinsve in Barbarian director Zach Cregger’s new film, Weapons.