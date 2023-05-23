Barbarian director Zach Cregger is assembling an A-list cast for his new film Weapons. Pedro Pascal was already cast in a leading role, and now the film has cast the “worst person in the world.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit reported that Renate Reinsve — star of the Norweigan romantic comedy-drama The Worst Person in the World — has been cast to star opposite Pascal in Weapons. The film, per THR’s report, is being “described as an interrelated, multistory horror epic that tonally is in the vein of Magnolia” and the film “revolves around the disappearance of high schoolers in a small town.”

Zach Cregger wrote the script and will direct and serve as a producer of the film as he did with Barbarian last year. Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo and BoulderLight Pictures’ J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules will serve as producers on the film.

Renate Reinsve had a huge breakout year in 2022 thanks to The Worst Person in the World — the third film in Joachim Trier’s “Oslo” trilogy. The film premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and subsequently was released in early 2022. It followed Julie (Reinsve), a young woman going through a quarter-life crisis as she struggles with her relationship with a man 15 years older, Aksel (the fantastic Anders Danielsen Lie). The film is a stellar look at dating and the life of 20-year-olds alike in the modern age, and Reinsve won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival that year (among a bevy of other nominations and wins from other ceremonies).

Thanks to the success of that film, Reinsve has been cast in a bunch of American and Norweigan films including X (not to be confused with Ti West‘s film from last year), A Different Man (which stars Sebastian Stan), and Handling the Undead (which will reunite her with Danielsen Lie after appearing in Oslo, August 31st and The Worst Person in the World together). It’s an amazing underdog story that Reinsve went from quitting acting to starring in a film with Pedro Pascal.

Barbarian was a huge success for 20th Century Studios/Disney in 2022 all things considered. The film grossed over $45 million on a budget of $4 million. It follows a woman who discovers that her rental home has been double-booked and another man is staying in the house. While not my favorite horror flick of 2022, I would not recommend watching it before traveling to Nashville and staying in an Airbnb that bears some resemblance to the one in this film.