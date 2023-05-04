The news of Pete Davidson’s return to SNL as a host has made waves, but the final two guest hosts that were slotted for the remaining two episodes of Season 48 have been revealed, and fans of Succession and The White Lotus — two of HBO’s biggest hits — alike will be disappointed.

It was revealed that Kieran Culkin was set to host the May 13 episode of SNL while Jennifer Coolidge would host the season finale on May 20. Furthermore, Labrinth was set to serve as the musical guest for Culkin’s episode while the Foo Fighters were going to do so for Coolidge’s episode.

The WGA writer’s strike has hit every area of the industry from scripted sitcoms to late-night shows, and SNL is no exception. It appears that the strike will preemptively end Season 48 of SNL meaning that Ana de Armas‘ episode from April 15 will serve as the season finale.

Kieran Culkin can currently be seen in Succession as Roman Roy, which is currently winding down its fourth and final season. It was recently revealed that the series finale would be the length of a feature film, so fans of Succession are getting plenty of Culkin on their screens. He also hosted SNL two years ago in 2021 with musical guest Ed Sheeran.

Jennifer Coolidge was a scene-stealer in the first two seasons of The White Lotus. It’s unlikely she’ll appear in Season 3 given her character arc in the second season, but seeing her face off with Chloe Fineman on SNL would have been a dream come true given Fineman’s spot-on impression. One day.