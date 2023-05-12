Add The Last of Us Season 2 to the growing list of productions affected by the WGA writers’ strike as the upcoming second season of the HBO show has hit a roadblock.

Variety reported that preparations for the casting of the upcoming season have been halted thanks to the strike. Sources told Variety that the casting team was asking prospective actors to read scenes taken directly from The Last of Us Part II — the video game that will serve as the basis of the story of the second season of the show given that there are no scripts for Season 2 (the series’ co-creator and showrunner, Craig Mazin, has been seen in the picket lines). The report also adds that the hope is to begin shooting Season 2 in early 2024 in Vancouver — yet it remains to be seen if this will be feasible.

The Last of Us Season 1 premiered in January on HBO and was a smash hit and a ratings draw. The final episode of the season broke its own series record in viewership — drawing 8.2 million viewers. The series was an adaptation of the 2013 video game of the same name and followed a smuggler named Joel (Pedro Pascal) and an immune teenager named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they made a trek across the post-apocalyptic United States. The likes of Nico Parker, John Hannah, Gabriel Luna, and Nick Offerman had supporting and recurring roles in the series. The first season ran from January 15 until March 12 earlier this year.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Last of Us Season 1 is streaming on HBO Max now.