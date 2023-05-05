Pedro Pascal recently shared the story behind his signature red carpet pose. At a For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles, the Last of Us actor was posing for photographers with his co-star Bella Ramsey when she touched his hand resting on his stomach, per PEOPLE.

In a video captured by Deadline Hollywood, Bella Ramsey attempted to make the same gesture with her hand when Pedro Pascal explained the significance behind it. “You know why?” he asked Ramsey. “My anxiety is right here.”

Pascal’s candid confession sheds light on the fact that even celebrities are not immune to anxiety. The actor’s admission is a reminder that mental health struggles can affect anyone, regardless of their success or social status.

The video of Pascal and Ramsey’s heartwarming moment has since gone viral, with fans commending Pascal for his vulnerability and bravery in opening up about his struggles. Many people have also expressed gratitude for the actor’s willingness to share his story, as it helps to normalize conversations around mental health.

Pascal’s honesty has sparked a conversation about the importance of mental health awareness and the need to remove the stigma surrounding mental health issues. It also serves as a reminder that simple gestures of support and kindness can make a significant impact on someone who is struggling.

The revelation about the meaning behind his signature pose has shed light on the importance of addressing mental health issues and promoting open conversations about them. By speaking out about his own struggles, Pascal has helped to break down the stigma surrounding mental health and inspire others to seek help when they need it.