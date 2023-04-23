Damson Idris left fans of the popular crime drama Snowfall in tears with his final performance in the series finale. In the episode titled The Struggle, Idris portrays Franklin Saint, a drug kingpin who has lost everything he once held dear. Franklin’s empire, built on cocaine and murder, crumbles before his eyes, leaving him a shell of his former self.

Damson Idris delivers a raw and deeply unsettling performance that leaves viewers devastated as they watch Saint’s world fall apart. In one scene, Saint’s mother’s house, which he bought with drug money, is in the process of getting foreclosed by the city because of unpaid property taxes. The drug lord is unkempt, his eyes are hazy, and his teeth are disgusting due to excessive drinking.

Idris’s performance in the final scene, where Leon (Isaiah John) visits Saint, is heart-wrenching. As the two take a walk around the neighborhood, Saint tells Leon that he is proud of him, and John breaks down. It’s a touching moment that fans will forever remember.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The episode’s director, Alonso Alvarez-Barreda, said that Idris’s performance left some of the production crew in tears while he prepped for the shot, Variety reports. Showrunner Dave Andron vividly recalled, “The director, myself and our script supervisor walked on set and our script supervisor saw him [Idris] over in the next room, in the corner, head down and muttering and shuffling around,” Andron added. “She started crying.” He added that Idris’s final scene with Leon was perfect and unbelievable.

Snowfall, which premiered in 2017, is the final project of co-creator John Singleton, who passed away in 2019. Idris says he’s proud to be part of Singleton’s legacy, and Snowfall’s nod to Singleton’s hit film Boyz In The Hood, released in 1991, is a testament to his impact on the industry.

Idris’s portrayal of Franklin Saint earned him critically acclaimed status and established him as one of the industry’s most promising young actors. His performance in the series finale is a testament to his talent and dedication to his craft.