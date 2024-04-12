The New Orleans Pelicans prevailed over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, but it came with a first-half scare that sent a wave of anxiety throughout the New Orleans fandom. During the second quarter, Pelicans star Zion Williamson had his shot blocked in the post, causing him to land awkwardly on his wrist. The big man had to leave the court just before halftime to get his injury checked. Williamson's wrist issue drew the attention of Charles Barkley, who decided to put on a hilarious demonstration on how to land properly.
During a segment of NBA on TNT, Barkley said that proper landing on the floor was practiced during his playing days with the Phoenix Suns. When his other co-hosts were in doubt, Sir Charles decided to go in front of the panel and fall on his bottom, suit and tie and all. (per ClutchPoints).
Charles Barkley falls on his butt as he demonstrates how Zion Williamson should have saved himself from injury 🤣pic.twitter.com/c51TybPNWR
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 12, 2024
Williamson may have to take pointers next time he loses his balance. Thankfully though, the forward was able to return in the second half to lead his team to a crucial 135-123 victory. He finished with 31 points, six assists and four rebounds while shooting a perfect 5-of-5 from the charity stripe. CJ McCollum also had a big game, sinking nine threes en route to a 31-point night himself. The crafty guard also dished out seven assists in addition to his scoring outburst.
The Pelicans overcome the Kings for a crucial win
The Pelicans led the whole game, but it wasn't a walk in the park. After mounting a 23-point lead in the first quarter, New Orleans found themselves with just a six-point cushion to enter the half.
With 5:43 left in the third quarter, the Kings were on the verge of tasting the lead as the Pelicans clung to a two-point advantage, 78-76. However, Zion Williamson would spark a huge run that put New Orleans back in control. Piling up points through the latter part of the third and early in the fourth, the Pelicans found themselves up by 23 once again with over six minutes remaining in the game.
Sacramento cut their deficit to single digits in the last two minutes, but a lack of time and late baskets by the Pelicans finished the game for good.
Winning their third game in a row, the Pelicans now sit in the coveted sixth place with a 48-32 record. Despite that, they have two more games to go…and with how tight the Western Conference race is, every outcome is crucial. Just behind the Pelicans are the seventh-seeded Phoenix Suns (47-33), who trail by a .12 winning percentage.
Looking ahead, New Orleans finishes its campaign with clashes against the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. If the Pelicans want to ensure that they'll no longer have to go through the play-in tournament, then ending their regular season with victories is a must.