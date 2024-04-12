Vying to avoid falling into the play-in tournament might be the least of the New Orleans Pelicans' worries as the regular season comes to a close. Zion Williamson left his team's pivotal Thursday matchup with the Sacramento Kings in the first half after suffering an apparent injury to his left hand or wrist.
The play in question took place just before the seven-minute mark of the second quarter, as Williamson was being hounded by three Sacramento defenders and fell to the floor. He stayed in the game for another minute before exiting, heading back to the visitor's locker room at Golden 1 Center.
Zion Williamson went back to the Pelicans' locker room after appearing to injure his left wrist on this play:pic.twitter.com/REE4mTETJo
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 12, 2024
It's unclear whether Williamson's latest malady is related to the finger injury that caused him to miss New Orleans' disappointing loss to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on April 5th. The two-time All-Star bruised his left middle finger while hitting his hand on the backboard after attempting a block against the Orlando Magic 48 hours earlier, forced to leave the game early.
“Earlier in the game, it got hit a few times,” Williamson said of his injured finger after the game. “When I went for the block on Suggs, I kind of went with force and banged it against the backboard really hard.”
Fortunately, Williamson headed back to the court with his teammates as the second half approached, starting the third quarter as normal.