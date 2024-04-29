Charles Barkley got into hot water for his comments on Beyonce's hometown of Galveston, Texas, but immediately retracted the statement he made following the New Orleans Pelicans' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
Chuck: "I don't want that smoke. I don't want the Beyhive and Jay after me."
Chuck apologizes to Beyonce's mom for talking about Galveston 😂 pic.twitter.com/yJicorY0dG
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 28, 2024
“Miss [Tina] Knowles, I don't want that smoke. I don't want the Beyhive and Jay[-Z] after me,” said Barkley on the Inside the NBA program, referring to both Beyonce's loyal fanbase and her husband, rapper and business mogul Jay-Z.
The apology by the former NBA MVP was met with laughs and side comments from his Inside the NBA co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O'Neal.
“So how do you find Galveston now? It's beautiful,” asked Johnson. Barkley swiftly replied: “We're not going there!”
Charles Barkley says Pelicans deserve Galveston trip if team gets first-round exit
In a previous episode of Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley succinctly fired off that the Pelicans deserved to go to Galveston, Texas, rather than Cancun, Mexico, for a vacation after their season ends.
“Galveston. That dirty a** water. We are not even going to send them to Cancun. They'll be washed up on the shore… Come on, man. They did not even try. We are not giving them no plane ticket to the beach,” Barkley said.
However, this statement reached Galveston native and Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, and was met with some tongue-in-cheek criticism of the Basketball Hall of Famer-turned-TV host.
“Chuck, we don't play about Galveston, Texas! You better watch it sucker!” the comment by Knowles read. “Jay[-Z] sent this to me and Angie B yesterday…all good [Charles Barkley], we got a great laugh.”
‘Galveston' remark comes after Pelicans' second-straight blowout loss against top-seed Thunder
Charles Barkley's original remarks on Galveston were triggered by the eight-seed Pelicans going down 0-3 in their first-round series against top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, with their last two losses coming via blowouts.
In Game 2, the Pelicans fell through a 32-point blowout, which was then followed by a 21-point mauling in Game 3. These two losses preceded a two-point loss in Game 1 where CJ McCollum had a shot to steal the victory if his three-pointer at the buzzer went in.
The Pelicans fight for their playoff lives as they host the Thunder in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series on Monday night.