The New Orleans Pelicans are missing an NBA All-Star but the locker room is powering through the regular season's home stretch in style. The team is breaking franchise records (most road wins in a season) and a few individuals are crossing huge milestones as well. Jonas Valanciunas snagged a 9,000th career rebound on Valentine's Day and CJ McCollum is closing in on the franchise record for three-pointers made in a single season.
The Pelicans are starting to create some separation in the Western Conference's murky NBA Playoffs race. CJ McCollum's part in that success cannot be understated, especially as the Pelicans survive without Brandon Ingram. The coaching staff asked the 11-year veteran to come into camp ready to run off screens and fire away from three-point range at a career-high volume. It's led to a near career year in several categories, and possibly his last best chance to chase an NBA Finals appearance.
Willie Green gave McCollum credit after the team's latest road win over the Sacramento Kings.
“It’s a preparation meets opportunity moment for C.J. It started in the summer for him,” Green explained. “He stayed in New Orleans pretty much all summer, lifting, conditioning, shooting, doing everything to prepare for this season. He knew that we were going to have to rely on him heavily. You’re seeing that work ethic pay off.”
CJ McCollum's gamble with Pelicans paying off
CJ McCollum, who famously chose the Pelicans over other trade destinations, is abiding by the rules of The Gambler by Kenny Rodgers. He is not counting any regular season chips, or claiming any records, before the dealing is done. McCollum (227) is five three-pointers away from topping Peja Stojakovic (231) for the most made beyond-the-arc shots in a season.
The Lehigh alum has made a lot of money through basketball but has also remained humble throughout the process.
“I don’t really evaluate until the season is over honestly,” McCollum admitted. “I worked really hard this summer like I always do,” McCollum said, “It was focused work, understanding what they were going to ask of me, understanding what I need to accomplish. From conditioning to three-a-days, six days a week. A lot of sacrifice went into my summer and it’s paying off. For us, it’s about continuing to win, continuing to accomplish what we want which is making the playoffs and them making a run.”
Trey Murphy recognized McCollum's accomplishment so far but was a bit possessive when discussing anyone potentially breaking Stojakovic's single-season franchise 3-point record.
“I appreciate him for setting the bar for wherever I need to get to later on in my career,” Trey Murphy III commented.
The younger sharpshooter also said McCollum would only hold the Pelicans record for “a year.”
Zion Williamson is not the only person who appreciates McCollum's veteran leadership and understanding. The two-time NBA All-Star is just the most recent to give a heart-warming example of how the NBPA President shows grace and shares knowledge.
Williamson elaborated on how McCollum was helpful at the beginning of the year after the Pelicans beat the Sacramento Kings for the fifth straight time this season.
“I spoke on this before,” Williamson started. “(McCollum) has been a really important piece of this team all year long. I remember at the beginning of the year I kind of went to him and was like “Look, I’m not where I need to be” and you know he was honest with me. He said, “You do what you got to do” and he kind of picked up the weight for me. A teammate like that, you can’t speak highly enough about him. He’s a good dude on and off the court. He’s been playing at a really high level this year and honestly, I’m just glad to have a dude like that around.”
McCollum's record may not be around long if Murphy III has anything to say about it but the combo guard's legacy will live on well past his Pelicans' playing days. McCollum's efforts have meant that much to the city in just a short time.