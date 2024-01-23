The Pelicans are lucky to have him!

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a new look since leaving Las Vegas with an embarrassing 44-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on their record. Willie Green's squad is 13-7 since leaving Sin City and though everyone is deserving of credit, and court time, one player's return has really allowed the squad to play with a bit more style. The franchise is getting more than just leadership, lob dunks, and plenty of rebounds with Larry Nance Jr. back in the fold.

Judging Nance solely on stat sheet averages is a fool's game. The Pelicans' front office knows the spry 31-year-old brings more to the locker room than 5.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and a steal per game. His leadership is credited for a close-knit locker room team meeting, and a career-high 46.7 percent from 3-point range gives the offense plenty of space. Those clutch time threes have been crucial for the Pelicans but they're just the end result of work done months ago.

“We talked about it early in the season,” Nance shared at practice. “I had a rough summer physically. You know, movement-wise, lots of pokes and prods. But in that time I did get a chance to settle down and work on my catch-and-shoot, standstill shooting. It's starting to pay off. You know, I work on it every single day and the coaching staff has been great in encouraging me and wanting me to take those shots. It's something I definitely have in my arsenal. I don't want to overdo it but at the same time, those corner threes, I'm going to continue to take them and hopefully continue to make them.”

Pelicans' patience with Larry Nance Jr. paying off

That work ethic paired with playing through pain last season is just one way the long-tenured veteran leads by example. Everyone in the organization noticed Larry Nance Jr.'s drive and commitment. Willie Green had a very complimentary report on a fully healthy Nance after a handful of games.

“Larry is so important to our team on both ends of the floor,” Green explained last week. “First, defensively, his ability to switch multiple screens to provide some shot blocking and rebounds. Offensively, we put the ball in his hands sometimes at the top of the floor and he becomes a point guard orchestrating our offense, making the right plays. A lot of times we're driving, getting to the paint, and we are throwing it up to him for finishes. It's great to have Larry back, have him healthy and playing some of his best basketball.”

The University of Wyoming alum is finally having fun and posting highlight finishes, when not photoshopping up the latest game recap to post on social media. Nance's smile is as authentic as his positive attitude is energetic. Being healthy helps, as does having a couple of NBA All-Star talents to take most of the attention.

“It's a lot of fun, lot of fun. You see our key pillars behind us with mindfulness and compassion, and one of the most important ones is joy,” Nance pointed out at practice. “This team is at its best when we are having fun and the ball is moving in an equal-opportunity offense. Obviously, everything starts with (Williamson, Ingram, and McCollum) but when the ball is moving, hopping, and we're getting stops and running out that's fun. That's joy.”

Nance nodded toward young sharpshooters Trey Murphy III and Jordan Hawkins while elaborating on the Pelicans' joy.

“These guys catching and shooting threes with confidence is what should be done. You see the work being done. Even our quote-unquote non-shooters are better shooters than you've ever seen. We're happy guys are making shots we've just got to keep confidence high,” he said.

Nance won't be caught on an All-Star team or All-NBA ballot, but the high-character comedian does qualify for a few awards. The Pelicans forward would not be out of place holding the PBWA's J. Walker Kennedy Citizenship Award. The same goes for the Sportsmanship, Teammate of the Year, and Social Justice Champion ballots. It's a safe bet to say the Pelicans are getting even more than they bargained for when getting the Portland Trail Blazers to throw the then-rehabbing Nance into the CJ McCollum deal.