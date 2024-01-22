Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram could get a bit more NBA All-Star respect by carrying the New Orleans Pelicans over the next 12 games.

The New Orleans Pelicans are getting to enjoy a few extra rest days at home before tackling a tough 12-game slate before the NBA All-Star break. It's been a welcome reprieve considering the team just spent two weeks on the road and has played one of the league's toughest first-half schedules. Fortunately, the squad is sitting pretty in fifth place after 43 games played. Still, Willie Green's Pelicans are adjusting on the fly and taking the time to nail down a few more concepts during practice.

It's Green's third year on the job but the Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram-led squad is still figuring things out. That's why Green is working night and day to make sure the sometimes forgetful Pelicans have a better back half of the season than they've been having in the second halves of games. It is likely the difference between having home-court advantage in a first-round series or trying to again squeeze through the NBA Play-In Tournament gauntlet.

“I think we're all still trying to figure it out. The biggest thing for us when I say figuring it out is, figuring out why we've had good first halves, but not as much in the second half,” admitted Green. “Those are things we are looking at. Looking at the numbers so we can be better. Talking about it, watching the film on it, working on it, but it's the consistency. To be a top-tier team in this league you have to be consistent. That's an improvement area for us. We know it and everything is on the table in terms of the possibilities moving forward.”

Speaking on behalf of the locker room, Larry Nance Jr. shared an appreciation for the low-pressure days that allow for individual healing and team improvement.

“This time of year, it's rare to get practice time and practice is where you get to work on your stuff and implement new things,” Nance Jr. explained. “I'm actually really excited about this and I know the coaching staff is too. We're working on some of the things we've been wanting to put in. These few days are going to be big time for us, especially with the upcoming schedule.”

Pelicans diagnosing problems, preaching consistent growth

Willie Green ran down the obvious benefits at practice a day before welcoming the surprisingly competitive Utah Jazz (22-22) to the Big Easy. He even got into specifics, both in games where the team has fallen short and where the Pelicans can improve. It's an appropriate short- and long-term message considering the Jazz have already beaten the Pelicans twice this season.

“There are some areas where we are doing well and we can touch on them but there are some improvement areas for us. We haven't performed well against some of the better teams in the West,” Green admitted. “At least like, the last 12 games. In Denver, we had a tough loss on their home floor. The Clippers before that, and then Phoenix. Those are opportunities for us to learn, grow, come back, watch the film, work on some of the concepts, and make sure we are prepared for those types of games and those moments.”

Those moments are following Green's group around like a shadow. Games against Western Conference rivals dominate the next dozen games. The Pelicans have only four Eastern Conference foes on the schedule before the NBA's midseason intermission. The Milwaukee Bucks (1/27) and Boston Celtics (1/29) are the last two dates of a three games in four nights stretch. Both are on the road. The rebuilding Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards will visit the Smoothie King in February.

The other eight pre-All-Star-break games remaining are all against West rivals battling for postseason position. The Jazz game kicks things off Tuesday, then the Pelicans have another two days to rest up at home. The Oklahoma City Thunder fly into town for a Friday date. The Pelicans start a four-game road trip in Milwaukee less than 24 hours later. The Celtics, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs follow.

New Orleans gets to come home for one game against the Raptors, then departs for another four road games. The Pelicans will post in Los Angeles to match up with the Clippers (2/7) and Lakers (2/9) before heading up the highway to see the Portland Trailblazers (2/10) for the first time this season. That could be a trap game, especially if Zion Williamson and Company are eying revenge versus the Memphis Grizzlies (2/12) a couple of nights later.

The final game before the break is a home date with the Washington Wizards. The Pelicans should know by then if they are on a magical season type of run or just running in place with this roster. It could be as simple as a coaching tweak to the tactics. However, solving the second-half collapse problem could mean a change of scenery for one of the team's key contributors. Green has another 37 games to figure things out. The front office, however, has to deal with the February 8 trade deadline.

Either way, second-half showings that are short of the team's standards are an issue that needs to be addressed. The Pelicans have lost nine games that were within a couple of possessions in the last minute. Come out on top in just half of those games and New Orleans would hold the top spot in the standings. It's a fine margin, but a big mystery that must be solved sooner rather than later if the team wants to reach its true potential.