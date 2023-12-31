Larry Nance Jr. put the rest of the league on alert when talking about the toughness of this year's New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) are no stranger to skeleton crew squads due to mounting injuries. Thankfully, they've been able to at least shuffle the decks around their two All-Stars instead of trying to replace the production of Zion Williamson (26 games played) and Brandon Ingram (29 games played). The reserve unit has been a rotating cast but Larry Nance Jr.'s absence (rib, ankle, groin) was arguably the most worrisome.

The Wyoming alum returned to action against the Utah Jazz and immediately put the league on alert with a highlight, game-clinching dunk. Nance Jr. also talked in the post-game press conference about the team's toughness, both individually and collectively. His postgame comments spoke as loud as the nine points, seven rebounds, five steals, and a block performance upon returning to the Pelicans. The nine-year veteran's leadership and calming presence in clutch minutes are attributes not accounted for on the stat sheet.

Pelicans come through in the clutch, candid diagnosis

It's no secret the New Orleans Pelicans are having problems closing out games, even when they hold late double-digit leads. Nance Jr.'s wily know-how in those tough moments came in handy against the Jazz. The savvy veteran came through in the closing moments but did not pull any punches when diagnosing what was wrong.

“It just felt like more grit, more scrap. It felt like we weren't playing, didn't feel like we were wasting clock playing not to lose. That's what it has felt like the past few games,” Nance Jr. admitted about the Pelicans. “We've been just looking at the clock like please go down. We were executing and scoring on the offensive end instead of using it as an opportunity to run time off. Like, they can't guard us so why would we let off the gas? Again, we just need a little bit of chip, a little bit of grit…I think the difference tonight was the level of tenacity.”

Nance Jr. was forthright when asked about how to develop toughness.

“I don't think toughness is something you build on. I think we're here, I think we're here. You know, Naji, tough as nails. Right? He's outwardly tough as nails. Herb is not so outwardly tough but you know, tough. Jose is tough outwardly. Different guys have their own way of carrying their level of toughness but I just think you need the right group or the right people to bring it out of you. That's what I was looking for tonight and I got it.”

Nance Jr.'s methods for upping the energy levels and setting an example were simple.

“I kept pulling guys aside and hitting them in the chest. Doing little things here and there like pumping the crowd up, diving on the floor. Apparently, I'm old on the team. I'm 30, and I'm old. So if I can dive on the court there is no excuse for anybody under my age to not be diving on the court. You just try to set that toughness example that says this is the standard, period. I don't think (toughness) is something we are working on. That's something that has to stay (constant). Emphasis on has to.”

Veteran know-how and understanding valued commodities

Nance Jr. understands needing a refresher during a season though. He just returned from a month-long absence.

“There is a wall we all get to. Basketball games are supremely taxing, very tiring. Especially for the guys like Brandon, Z, CJ, Herb playing 35-36 minutes, it's tough at the level they (play). I think JV was in that game as well, and just came off 36, 37 minutes. It's really tough to refocus again when you see five minutes left. It's a new game. You were up 10 or something and you got to re-lock in. Mentally that's a really tough thing to wrap your head around. It's like, we just blew a lead again. It's easy to sink into ‘oh here we go again.'

“Physical toughness is one thing but mental toughness?” Nance Jr. asked rhetorically. “That just comes with being in those situations. This team hasn't, I think since I been here, this is the first time everyone is healthy for the most part. This is the first time everyone has been healthy so we're trying to figure it out. We have seven, eight, nine guys that could realistically finish a game depending on the night. That mental toughness has to come from somewhere. Tonight it just so happened to be me but we've got plenty of guys willing and ready to step into that role.”

Nance Jr. was also direct in addressing the inconsistent, wavering toughness Green brought up after a two-point loss to the Houston Rockets.

“We have to grow from our mistakes. I see all the graphics. We are 0-6 in games decided under three points or something. That's something good teams don't do. We've given up nine 10-plus point leads in the second half. That's something good teams don't do. We've got our lulls, our mistakes, our bumps and bruises but at the same time I'd be more worried, more concerned, if we were firing on all cylinders right now. Where do you go from there? We've got plenty of room to grow. This team is going to be ready when it matters.”

Nance Jr. puts NBA on alert, preaching patience

Larry Nance Jr. has been telling anyone who would listen that this edition of the Pelicans has championship potential. He was adamant during last season's exit interviews despite New Orleans being eliminated in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

“That stretch we had where we were on top of the West and kind of kicking (butt) put the league on notice for a little bit,” Nance said last spring, via NBA.com. “Obviously our season kind of deteriorated after that. In that locker room is a number one seed in the West. Whether we can get on the court at the same time is a different question, but the talent is clearly there.”

Nance Jr. is preaching patience this fall but is still singing the same confident tune going into the last game of the calendar year.

“Another thing good teams don't do? No team that has won it all has peaked in December. Yeah, we have our rough patches but at the same time I have confidence, we all have confidence, that we will peak at the right time.”

Nance Jr. is feeling better than ever at the right time. The Pelicans have a tough seven-week schedule before the NBA All-Star break. Then comes another seven-week sprint to the postseason. But that's for another day. Celebrating Thursday's return to the lineup in a win is a good starting point for a team expecting to win a playoff series.

“It’s good to be back,” Nance Jr. said after a 112-105 Pelicans' victory. “I felt as good as I’ve felt in years. Beginning of the (season, I was dealing with an), ankle here, groin here, little things that hadn’t healed up yet. (Now) I feel great.”

“Having Larry back, it was huge for us,” third-year head coach Willie Green said. “That’s the Larry we’re all accustomed to seeing. Credit to him, he worked his tail off to get himself ready to play and be who he is to this team. Without Larry, that’s a tougher game to win for us. We’re all grateful to have him back.”