The New Orleans Pelicans will travel to Northern California to face the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in a possible play-in preview. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Pelicans-Kings prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Pelicans defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 110-100 on Tuesday at the Moda Center. They trailed 55-52 at halftime but had a big third quarter to propel themselves to the top. Significantly, Trey Murphy III led the way with 31 points and eight rebounds. C.J. McCollum added 29 points while hitting five shots from beyond the arc. Furthermore, Zion Williamson generated 22 points, while Jonas Valanciunas had 11. Brandon Ingram did not play due to a sprained knee.
The Pelicans shot 41.4 percent from the floor, including just 30.6 percent from the three-point line. Yet, they made 93.1 percent of their free-throw chances and forced 21 turnovers.
The Kings lost 112-105 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at the Paycom Center. They led 64-45 at halftime. Unfortunately, they collapsed down the stretch. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 33 points while shooting just 12 for 29, including 7 for 17 from the triples. Meanwhile, Keon Ellis emerged out of nowhere with 26 points while shooting 9 for 17 from the floor but also committed five turnovers. Keegan Murray had 15 points while shooting just 5 for 16 from the hardwood. Also, Harrison Barnes had 10 points while shooting 1 for 8. Domantas Sabonis struggled, scoring eight points while shooting 2 for 7.
The Kings shot only 34.4 percent from the field, including only 34.5 percent from the three-point line. Somehow, they lost despite dominating the boards 56-42. The Kings turned the ball over 17 times.
The Pelicans are attempting to sweep the five games from the Kings. Significantly, they have won by 10 or more points in 3 of 4 games. The Pelicans are 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Kings, including 4-1 over the past five games in Sacramento.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pelicans-Kings Odds
New Orleans Pelicans: +1 (-110)
Moneyline: -104
Sacramento Kings: -1 (-110)
Moneyline: -116
Over: 219 (-110)
Under: 219 (-110)
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Kings
Time: 10:05 PM ET/7:05 PM PT
TV: TNT
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pelicans are currently hanging on to the sixth seed as they hope to cement their spot with three games left to play. Ultimately, they will need all their best players to excel over the last few games.
Williamson is the best player on the floor. His ability to stay healthy this season has put the Pelicans in a brand new direction, as they may see themselves in a first-round series with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ingram may return on Thursday after missing the past few games with an ankle sprain. Thus, he would be another useful weapon. McCollum was amazing against the Trail Blazers. Now, he hopes to keep the momentum going. Murphy has been exceptional. Now, the Thunder want to see him continue to take it up a notch.
Valanciunas is the man in the middle. Significantly, everything goes through him. Herbert Jones is New Orleans' next option. Overall, he gives the Pelicans a great option off the bench.
The Pelicans will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball better. Then, they need to force some turnovers.
Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Kings are currently clinging to the eighth seed and could potentially fall down to the 10th seed if they continue struggling. Somehow, they have persevered despite losing two important players for the season.
Fox continues to hum, averaging 26.5 points per game. Ultimately, he is the force that propels Sacramento. Sabonis is averaging 19.4 points and 13.8 rebounds per game. Therefore, look for him to continue pulling boards and defending the rim. Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter are both out of the season. Thus, someone else must step up. Barnes has done that, averaging 12 points per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor. Likewise, Trey Lyles has shown what he can do on the floor.
But shooting has been an issue for the Kings. Sadly, they could only hit 1 of 3 shots against the Thunder. That will not get the job done on most nights or in the playoffs. Because of their recent struggles, there is a big chance the Kings may not even make it out of the play-in round.
The Kings will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently. Then, they need to prevent the Pelicans from jumping on them by playing tight defense.
Final Pelicans-Kings Prediction & Pick
The Pelicans have thrived recently, while the Kings have faltered. Overall, New Orleans looks like the more complete team. If Ingram returns, it will give them a full lineup that is ready to pounce and get into playoff mode. Subsequently, it will enable them to continue playing at a high level. The Pelicans are the superior team and much better than the battered Kings. Expect them to go into Sacramento and finish the five-game sweep of the series while also covering the spread.
Final Pelicans-Kings Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans +1 (-110)