Tristan Jarry is returning at the perfect time for the Pittsburgh Penguins, as they continue to fight for a wild card spot in the NHL’s ultra-competitive Eastern Conference.

Jarry will start in net for the Penguins as they welcome the New York Islanders to PPG Paints Arena on Monday night, the team announced. The 27-year-old has been out of the lineup with an upper-body injury since Jan. 22. Jarry was a full participant in the team’s morning skate on Monday.

“I just think his conditioning has gotten better, his timing,” Pens coach Mike Sullivan said, per NHL.com. “His conditioning, his timing, his ability to track the puck, all of that, gets better with each session that he has. Everyone feels strongly that he’s in a position, right now, where he can help us.”

Jarry has missed 16 of the last 18 Penguins games after sustaining an injury in the 2023 NHL Winter Class in Boston on Jan. 2. Sidney Crosby and the Penguins are 7-6-3 in his absence.

Per NHL.com: “After missing practice to attend a doctor’s appointment, Jarry traveled to New York with the Penguins later Thursday. He was held out of a 5-4 loss at the Islanders on Friday and a 5-2 home loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.”

Casey DeSmith has started most of the team’s games since Jarry went down, but will return to a backup role after struggling over the past month; he’s given up at least five goals on five separate occasions.

Tristan Jarry is 16-5-5 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .921 save percentage this season, and will be a welcome sight for a Pittsburgh Penguins team battling for its playoff lives.

The Pens currently occupy the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, but are tied in points with the Islanders and sit just one point ahead of Metropolitan Division rival Washington Capitals.