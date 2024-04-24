While Sidney Crosby has repeatedly said he would prefer to retire as a part of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the only team for which he has played in his NHL career, Crosby and the organization have reportedly not begun formal negotiations for an extension on his Crosby's 12-year contract, which will expire at the conclusion of next season.
The Athletic's Rob Rossi reported today that while Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas and Crosby's agent Pat Brisson have not formally negotiated any extension, there is confidence on both sides that something will be worked out around the beginning of the new league year on July 1.
“Both parties expect a new deal with Crosby will be reached by or not long after that date, the sources said, with contract length and salary cap hit as the major elements still to be worked out,” Rossi wrote.
The biggest catch may be on Crosby's end, though, as the length of the extension could be the biggest sticking point. Crosby, who will turn 37 by the time the puck drops for the 2024-25 season opener, “has not decided how long he wants to keep playing,” which would affect the terms of any deal.
“The Penguins would prefer a longer contract with Crosby to ensure he will retire with the franchise and keep his cap hit at or below $8.7 million,” Rossi wrote. “His past receptiveness to both points, along with his openness to team-friendly terms, means it’s possible he’ll go that route again. But he’s never taken fewer than five seasons on previous new contracts.”
*bows down to Sidney Crosby*
Relatable. pic.twitter.com/Hz21UmbFuI
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 16, 2024
Crosby would seem to have as much leverage as an aging player can have in professional sports. Despite the Penguins' disappointing season, Crosby is still undoubtedly the face of the Pittsburgh franchise, a fact not lost on the team's owners.
“Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Penguins, views Crosby as the franchise’s most indispensable asset on and off the ice,” Rossi said. “Not only does Crosby remain the team’s best player, scoring 42 goals and 94 points while playing in every regular-season game this season, but he attracts increased revenue from national and local sponsorships — including for Sportsnet Pittsburgh, a regional sports network FSG launched this past August.”
Sidney Crosby career stats
Since being selected with the first overall pick in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, Crosby has exceeded all of the expectations seemingly put on him, despite being touted as one of the greatest NHL prospects in years.
As a rookie, Crosby made his impact felt immediately; he scored 39 goals and 102 points, the latter of which is the fifth-most by a rookie in NHL history. The following season, Crosby one-upped himself with a 36-goal, 120-point season that earned him his first Art Ross Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, and Hart Memorial Trophy. At age 19, Crosby joined “The Great One” Wayne Gretzky as the youngest players to win the NHL's MVP award.
Since then, Crosby has added even more individual awards, but more importantly, “Sid the Kid” has led the Penguins to three Stanley Cup titles, including back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.
In total, Crosby has played 1,272 NHL regular-season games (88th-most in NHL history), compiling 592 goals (21st-most), 1,004 assists (14th-most), and 1,596 points (10th-most) in his 19-year career.