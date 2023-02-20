The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently in the midst of a heated playoff race in the Eastern Conference Wild Card and face a team Monday that is right on their heels: The New York Islanders. Ahead of this very important matchup, veteran Sidney Crosby talked about just how critical it is for the Pens to grab points here. Via the team’s Twitter:

“There are a bunch of teams fighting for a couple spots right now. Every point is important, obviously with it being a divisional game – and not being able to get at least a point against them the last time, it becomes more important.”

While the Penguins are first in the Wild Card with 63 points, they did lose 5-4 to the Isles last Friday. However, New York just lost Matthew Barzal to a long-term injury, which definitely helps Pittsburgh’s chances of staying above their rivals. That being said, there are about five other teams who aren’t far behind Mike Sullivan’s squad. They have to bring their best every night.

Also, the Pens will get back No. 1 netminder Tristan Jarry from a nine-game absence after dealing with a lower-body injury. His return is much-needed as the team has lost back-to-back games and owns a 4-4-2 record in their last 10 outings.

If there’s anyone who knows how crucial this time of the season is, it’s Sidney Crosby. He continues to light it up at 35 years old, scoring 25 goals and tallying 42 assists in 55 contests to lead the charge for Pittsburgh. After a poor showing on Saturday where he posted a -3 against the New Jersey Devils, the Penguins will need him to bounce back vs New York as they look to end the cold skid.