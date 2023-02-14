The Pittsburgh Penguins are in need of wins and points to stay in the hunt for at least a wild card spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That is also why the Pens are hoping for the return of netminder Tristan Jarry to action as soon as possible. While Jarrys’ status remains up in the air, it does sound like he is on the verge of seeing the ice again — perhaps as soon as Tuesday when the Penguins take on the San Jose Sharks on the road.

“I think there’s a possibility,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan stated about Tristan Jarry’s availability ahead of Tuesday’s matchup against the Sharks, via Wes Crosby of NHL.com. “Right now, his status is day to day. It’s unchanged. Obviously, when he gets into more of the game-real practices, as he did today, it just prepares him that much more. We’ll see how he responds to it and we’ll make decisions accordingly.”

Tristan Jarry has only appeared in two games out of the last 15 outings of the Penguins, as he’s been dealing with an upper-body injury. Jarry looked ready during Monday’s practice ahead of the Sharks game, so if he’s not given the green light yet for the date with San Jose, there’s a good chance he would be before the end of the week.

Tristan Jarry isn’t limited here in any way. Looks like he’ll be back between the pipes tomorrow night in San Jose. But hey, you be the judge: pic.twitter.com/7zkJPeR934 — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) February 13, 2023

On the season, Tristan Jarry carries a 16-5-5 record with a 2.65 GA/G and a .921 SV%.

The Penguins, who are coming off an ugly 6-0 road loss to the Los Angeles Kings last Saturday, have 61 points — good for the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference at the moment.