Penn State football is off to an impressive 5-0 start this season and they look like one of the top teams in the country. The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten back in 2016, but they haven't been able to get over the hump and get back to that title game since. Part of the issue is Ohio State football and Michigan football being in the same division. The Buckeyes won the Big Ten every year after 2016 until 2021, and the Wolverines have won the last two. Penn State's ultimate goal is getting back to that championship game and making the College Football Playoff for the first time, but those teams are standing in the way of that goal. The Nittany Lions will face the Buckeyes first, and that game will be played on October 21st. Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was recently asked about that matchup, but he didn't want to share his thoughts.

“My opinions are absolutely very strong and they're absolutely going to stay to myself.” Manny Diaz said according to a tweet from Audrey Snyder.

That's an intriguing response from Diaz. He has obviously thought a lot about this huge matchup for Penn State, and it sounds like he might be pretty confident in his team's chances.

Both of these teams will likely be undefeated when the day of this game rolls around. Penn State football plays only UMass before the contest, and Ohio State has Maryland and Purdue. The game is in Columbus, but if the Nittany Lions can find a way to pull out a win, they will be a home win against Michigan away from likely winning the Big Ten East.