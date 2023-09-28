The Penn State football team is 4-0 on the season and the Nittany Lions look to have potentially closed the gap a bit between them and Big Ten East foes Michigan and Ohio State. Penn State hosted Iowa last weekend for their annual white out game, and it was a dominant win for the home team. Penn State's defense was smothering, and the offense put up 31 points on an Iowa defense that is stout year in and year out. The Nittany Lions ended up pulling off the shutout, and they secured a 31-0 victory. Some very impressive statistics continued for Penn State football in the game as well, and if they keep up, this team is going to have a lot of success.

Through four games, every FBS college football team has committed a turnover except for one. That lone team is Penn State. In the last 26 quarters, Penn State has forced 17 turnovers and committed zero. The Nittany Lions haven't thrown an interception in their last eight games. Penn State has the #1 turnover in the country at + 11. Last but not least, Penn State has committed just one turnover in the past seven games. Taking care of the football is one of the most important aspects in the game, and the Nittany Lions are the best in the business.

Turnovers can completely change the tide of a college football game, and Penn State is making it happen in their favor every game. It's going to be interesting to see how long the Nittany Lions can keep these trends up, but while they're still going, it's going to be tough for them to lose.