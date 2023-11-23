PFL World Championship continues on the main card with a fight between Kayla Harrison-Aspen Ladd. Check out our UFC odds series for our Harrison-Ladd prediction.

PFL World Championship: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard continues on the main card with a fight between Kayla Harrison and Aspen Ladd. Harrison is making her 2023 debut after suffering her first professional loss against Larissa Pacheco at the 2022 PFL Championships.

Meanwhile, Ladd had some mixed results during her first stint with the PFL recording a 2-1 record and ultimately missing the PFL playoffs but has now stepped in on short notice to take on the toughest test of her career. Therefore, check out our PFL odds series for our Harrison-Ladd prediction and pick.

Kayla Harrison (15-1) is making his long-awaited return to the PFL SmartCage when she steps in there on Friday night. She was originally slated to face off against Julia Budd until she was released from the promotion due to a contract dispute and now will be facing off against former UFC bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd in a catchweight bout of 150 pounds.

Aspen Ladd (23-9) wasn't initially on this fight card but the opportunity arose and she took it regardless of who it was against. This would be a monumental win for Ladd if she were to be able to pull off the unthinkable and it could certainly make her one of the fighters to watch coming into the 2024 season.

Here are the PFL odds, courtesy of DraftKings

PFL World Championship Odds: Kayla Harrison vs. Aspen Ladd Odds

Kayla Harrison: -850

Aspen Ladd: +575

Over 2.5 rounds: +135

Under 2.5 rounds: +105

How to Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Aspen Ladd

Time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Why Kayla Harrison Will Win

Kayla Harrison seemed unbeatable up until she looked human for the first time in her professional career against familiar foe Larissa Pacheco. Harrison had trouble outmuscling Pacheco in their rematch and was just outworked for the entirety of the fight losing via unanimous decision.

This is now her first fight in a year and it seems as if she's hungrier than ever and a hungry Kayla Harrison is a very dangerous Kayla Harrison. Unfortunately for Aspen Ladd, she gets to become the first opponent opposite Harrison in return fight after her first defeat. She doesn't take losses very well and could seemingly take it out on the smaller Aspen Ladd. If Harrison is motivated and comes in there wanting to fight she should have little to no problem dispatching Ladd inside two rounds.

Why Aspen Ladd Will Win

Aspen Ladd was called upon to take on Kayla Harrison who seems to be a nightmare matchup on paper for her. However, Ladd is an experienced veteran who's willing to go toe-to-toe with the best fighters in the world and Kayla Harrison is no different.

While Ladd may give up size to Harrison she is still a skilled fighter that has the ability to give a tough fight. She will need to get through the first round of adversity and really push Harrison in the later portion of the fight. It will come down to if Ladd can defend the takedowns and make Harrison work for the entire fight she will have the chance at the colossal upset.

Final Kayla Harrison-Aspen Ladd Prediction & Pick

This should be a great fight that will be contested at 150 pounds since it is on short notice for Aspen Ladd. Harrison has been running through the competition since making her MMA debut in 2018 until she ran through some adversity suffering her first career loss. It shows that there is some chink in the armor of Harrison and she is human but knowing Harrison she was already back in the gym looking to improve and get that win back.

Julia Budd would've been the harder matchup just based on her size and familiarity fighting at both featherweight and lightweight. With that said, she still takes on a veteran in this sport Aspen Ladd who has fought elite competition for years. While in theory, Harrison showed blow Ladd away in this matchup Ladd's tenacity and willingness to not give up could be more closely contested than some may think it will be.

Ultimately, Aspen Ladd will come out attempting to keep this fight fought at range on the feet as opposed to grappling with the Judo Olympian but it will be Harrison's relentless forward pressure that will break Ladd and then Harrison will finish off the fight with a takedown to vicious ground-and-pound to get the job done and finally back in the win column after a year layoff.

Final Kayla Harrison-Aspen Ladd Prediction & Pick: Kayla Harrison (-850), Under 2.5 Rounds (+105)