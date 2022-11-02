Phillies make wild World Series history with home run party vs. Astros

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies got off to a hot start in Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros, and they made history in the process.

Philadelphia hit three home runs in the first two innings of the game alone, marking the first time in World Series history that a team has done so, per FOX Sports.

Harper opened the home run party in the bottom of the first inning, blasting the ball to the right field for a two-run homer. Alec Bohm then followed suit in the second inning, this time sending it to the left side as the Phillies piled more misery on the Astros.

Even better for Bohm, his hit is actually the 1000th home run in World Series history. That is certainly a nice added touch to what was a phenomenal start for the third baseman and the Philadelphia franchise.

THE 1,000TH HOME RUN IN WORLD SERIES HISTORY BELONGS TO ALEC BOHM pic.twitter.com/cNrTbJvrR2 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) November 2, 2022

Of course the Phillies didn’t stop there. Before the second inning ended, Brandon Marsh capped things off with a home run of his own, sparking more celebration from the home fans in attendance. The big hit allowed Philadelphia to increase their lead 4-0 and add more frustration to the Astros, who already gave up a game during the first home stretch of the series.

The Phillies certainly couldn’t wish for a better start than that. They need to take advantage of their home games against the Astros, and clearly, they are doing a good job with that. Here’s to hoping they can keep up the same power as they try to close the series at home.