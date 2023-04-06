Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Detroit Pistons are sprinting towards the worst record in the NBA this season. At 16-63, they are a lock to be tied with the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs for the best odds at the number one overall pick. With French phenom Victor Wembanyama the likely number one pick, Pistons faithful have to be salivating at the chance to bring in the generational talent. Regardless if they win the lottery or not, the Pistons will still have plenty of work to do in NBA Free Agency if they want to improve their roster. Overall, the 2023 offseason is an important one in Detroit.

On a positive note, the Pistons look to have their backcourt of the future in Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. Cunningham was ruled out for the season after only 12 games, making this year purely developmental for Ivey. To his credit, Ivey has had a very solid rookie season, recently passing Grant Hill for most points by a rookie in franchise history with 1,116. Ivey is definitely a bright spot, but the rest of the roster is not much to write home about in Detroit.

The biggest position that needs to be addressed by Pistons GM Troy Weaver is at small forward/shooting guard. They have Bojan Bogdanovic and Saddiq Bey, however both fit the more typical power forward role in the modern NBA. The NBA today consists of guys who play the three and have the quickest step on the floor; many are the best defenders as well. The Pistons don’t have that type of player, and need to get one soon so guards Ivey and Cunningham can count on a few possessions without the ball. So, who can they target in NBA free agency that can fit this role?

Here are three early NBA free agency targets for the Detroit Pistons in the 2023 offseason.

*Stats via ESPN

Matisse Thybulle, SF, Trailblazers

Matisse Thybulle started off his career very strongly before being traded to the Portland Trailblazers this season. During his 3.5 seasons as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, he was named to the All-NBA Defensive Second Team twice. He unexpectedly saw his minutes fall this year, eventually seeing himself shipped off to the West Coast.

The Trailblazers took a chance on the guard with his shooting struggles, but he has now shot a career-high 38.8% from the three-point line since arriving. He is a restricted free agent in the 2023 offseason, so the Pistons will have a chance to bring him in.

Signing Thybulle would not necessarily be for the offensive side of the ball, despite his improved shooting numbers. However, he would be able to fill that athletic forward role who can guard every position. More importantly, he wouldn’t demand the ball, so he would only need to be relied upon offensively when Cunningham and Ivey need a rest.

The Pistons defense is one of the worst in the league, and adding the 26-year-old would be a huge boost. Detroit should target Matisse Thybulle in NBA free agency this summer.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dillon Brooks, SF, Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks is one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA, and a player that would instantly bring an edge to the Pistons they desperately need. He is a better shooter than Thybulle and plays with a similar tenacity on defense. On the Pistons, he could fill a very similar 3-and-D role as he currently does on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brooks has had his shooting struggles this season, but has shown the ability to be a consistent scorer in the past. He would be a better fit than Thybulle because of his fast style of play, although he is older than the Trailblazers guard. The two are only a year apart, but it is something that will certainly be examined once NBA free agency arrives.

If the Grizzlies fail to make a deep postseason run this year, they may not be willing to offer the lucrative contract that Brooks’ is going to want this summer. Memphis is going to have to pay Ja Morant an exorbitant amount of money in the near future, money that might be kept out of Brooks’ hands. If this is the case, the Pistons should go get Dillon Brooks.

Josh Hart, SG, Knicks

Josh Hart will be extremely hard to poach from the New York Knicks this summer. He will likely decline his player option and become an NBA free agent, but he fits well in New York and Jalen Brunson is one of his best friends ever since their days together at Villanova. Re-signing to the Knicks once NBA free agency begins looks like Hart’s preferred destination. Even so, everything has a price, including Josh Hart’s future.

Hart would be the best option between him, Brooks, and Thybulle. Since arriving in New York, Hart is shooting a gaudy 56.5% from the three-point line. Although 22 games as a Knick is a small sample size, he has already shown in his career to be a better shooter than both Brooks and Thybulle.

Hart is also a better athlete than the two. Thybulle might have something to say about that, but there really isn’t a position on the floor that Hart can’t guard. Since arriving in the NBA, he has shown elite versatility and the ability to make the plays throughout a game that do not show up in the box score.

Although it is a long shot, the Detroit Pistons should definitely try to go after Josh Hart. Alongside Ivey and Cunningham, the Pistons would have an extremely fast and extremely fun team to watch.