The Detroit Pistons will enter the offseason with a lot of work ahead of them. They are now the NBA’s weakest club. They also have an imbalanced roster heavy on bigs and shallow on wings. Here we will look at the biggest roster need that the Detroit Pistons must definitely address in the coming 2023 NBA offseason.

GM Troy Weaver has expressed his desire to pivot toward winning. However, he must be cautious not to overreach during the upcoming offseason. Although the Pistons have a surplus of big men, he cannot exactly trade all of them. For one, trading Marvin Bagley III could make sense if they want to focus on developing James Wiseman and acquiring international sensation Victor Wembanyama. Bagley III is the worst fit with the other big men and has a high salary of $12.5 million next season.

While it may be difficult to trade him due to his injury history, the Pistons could try to offload him to a team with cap space in exchange for a lesser contract or draft picks. They could even pair him with Bojan Bogdanovic to make him a more attractive trade asset. By doing so, they could create cap space to sign better-fitting and more effective free agents who excel at defense.

To achieve their goal of building a team identity around defense, this type of deal may be necessary. The general framework is that the team needs to get rid of its worst defenders. Although this could result in acquiring lesser role players, it would allow them to focus on signing free agents who are better fits and can excel on that side of the ball. If luck is on their side, the Pistons could be contenders as early as next season. The examples of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder should give the Pistons models to follow.

Now, let’s look at the biggest roster need that the Pistons must address this 2023 offseason.

Get cap space to improve that defense

It would be wise for the Pistons to prioritize building their team around defense by creating more cap space. If this happens, it would make sense to bring Jerami Grant back. Remember that he has the ability to defend multiple positions, is athletic, and has long limbs. Additionally, Grant has demonstrated effectiveness off the ball this season by shooting over 40 percent from three-point range. Luring Grant back to the Motor City would not significantly affect the team’s shooting ability, but it would significantly improve their defense.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To get Grant, though, the Pistons need to clear up more cap space. One way to do that is through the trade market. One candidate is Alec Burks. Though he had a solid season, the Pistons may consider trading him due to his uncertain long-term fit on the team. Despite his impressive three-point shooting ability, the team has a surplus of young talent at his position. This includes Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, and Isaiah Livers. Holding onto Burks would limit the development and progression of Diallo and Livers.

Another factor contributing to the possibility of trading Burks is his upcoming team option for the 2023-24 season. That is worth $10.5 million. If the Pistons retain him until July, they will have to decide whether to pay the option or let him enter free agency and potentially lose him for nothing in return. Therefore, trading Burks during the offseason seems like a sound strategic move for the Pistons.

In addition to Burks, it would also be beneficial for the Pistons to trade Bogdanovic. Yes, he has been the team’s most dependable player this season. However, he is also the most expensive, making $20 million next year. A trade involving Bogdanovic would clear up a lot of cap space for the Pistons.

Bogdanovic is currently 33 years old and will be in his ninth NBA season next year. He is currently playing at his highest level and has a contract that is beneficial to the Pistons given his performance. However, he may want to be on a winning team soon, and the Pistons may need to consider trading him if the right offer comes along. Yes, he has veteran leadership and reliable scoring. Still, the team may need to prioritize building around their young talent rather than keeping an older player.

Bojan Bogdanovic doing BOGI things 🎯 17 points

7-of-7 FG …in the third quarter 👀pic.twitter.com/xGVQkZBPLg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 1, 2023

During the last offseason, Weaver traded Grant away. That ultimately led to acquiring an additional first-round pick in the 2022 draft. They used that to select Jalen Duren. Weaver has made some smart moves, including bringing Bogdanovic to Detroit. However, the question remains whether he is willing to make a big move or not in 2023. Additionally, the concern is whether Bogdanovic can maintain his high level of performance while staying healthy for the rest of the season.

The Pistons could trade Burks and/or Bogdanovic, along with picks, to land a top-tier player or a significant defensive contributor. While we may not be talking about players like Luka Doncic or Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team could aim for All-Star caliber players such as Bradley Beal or Pascal Siakam. Moreover, if the Pistons are able to acquire either Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson in the 2023 NBA Draft, it would be an ideal scenario for their fans.