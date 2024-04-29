The New York Knicks picked up a huge 97-92 win on the road over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs, and Jalen Brunson's 47-point performance was a record for the Knicks in a playoff game – and his personal playoff career-high. Brunson's performance brought some funny comments from Josh Hart, as usual, and this time they were self-deprecating.
“Yeah we needed it, his starting small forward, power forward, whatever the hell I am, ain't make a shot,” Josh Hart said about his and Jalen Brunson's performances, via SNY Knicks on X. “I was like Shaq at the free throw line, so we needed it. But no, he played great offensively. Aggressive. And that's what we needed, so now we gotta continue to build off that in Game 5, and keep moving forward.”
It was a bit of a struggle for Hart offensively. He had just four points and shot 0-for-7 from the field. He did make an impact in other areas as well, mainly with rebounding. He grabbed 17 boards and added five assists as well. The Knicks were dominating the glass as the game went on and got into the later stages. In the last few minutes, there were multiple possessions that the Knicks got second-chance opportunities off of misses. Hart played a big part in that, as always.
Hart made fun of his free-throw shooting as well. He shot 4-for-8 from the line. Still, as mentioned before, he contributed in enough ways outside of scoring for the Knicks to get the win.
Jalen Brunson leads the way for the Knicks
Entering the playoffs, this type of performance is what Knicks fans expected from Brunson. In the first two games, he shot very poorly. The other players on the roster picked up the slack enough for the Knicks to take a 2-0 series lead. Brunson did perform better offensively in Game 3, but the 76ers came away with a win on the back of Joel Embiid's 50-point performance.
As mentioned before, Brunson put up 47 for the Knicks on Sunday in Game 4, leading his team to a 3-1 series lead with a chance to close it out in Game 5. Brunson shot 18-of-34 in the game, and also had 10 assists.
OG Anunoby was the other key Knick in this game, as he scored 16 on 8-for-16 shooting. He also was a big part of the rebounding effort with 14 boards. In the fourth quarter, OG Anunoby was tasked with guarding Embiid as well due to Isaiah Hartenstein being on the bench with foul trouble, and he turned in an incredible effort. Embiid scored just one point in the final period, and the Knicks pulled in front just enough to close out the game.
The Knicks will try to close out the series in Game 5 on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.