Pistons fans are not happy with Alec Burks after Tuesday's loss.

The Detroit Pistons made history on Tuesday night, but not the kind of history that anyone wants to be a part of. The Pistons lost their record-setting 27th game in a row on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets, and they now hold the record for the longest NBA losing streak in a single season. Detroit hasn't won a game since late October, and at this point, who knows when this crazy streak will come to an end.

All 27 losses have been painful for Pistons fans, but Tuesday's loss against the Nets was painful for a lot of different reasons. Obviously, this loss broke the record. Detroit now has the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history. However, it was also painful because the Pistons were up by double digits in this game, and because their star player, Cade Cunningham, put up 41 points. He did all that he could, but it wasn't enough.

Cade Cunningham went off on Tuesday for the Pistons, but it wasn't enough to get them the win. He was scorching hot at the end of the game, and a late play while Detroit trailed by five is what angered Pistons fans the most. Cunningham was red hot, but instead of him taking the shot on this crucial possession, Alec Burks chucked up a heinous three-point attempt that clanked off the rim, and the Nets got the rebound to essentially seal the victory.

To make matter worse for Burks, he was seen laughing on the court with Nets players after the Pistons had lost the game. Not a good look for him, and Pistons fans weren't happy about it.

Alec Burks is obviously distraught. This is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/pXfGTbaSQm — Peek (@LedgieSports) December 27, 2023

Burks has been on some bad NBA teams in his career before he was on the Pistons, so he is used to losing a lot of games.

In the last 5 years, Alec Burks has been a part of the 19-63 Cavs, the 15-50 Warriors, the 17-65 Pistons and the 2-28 Pistons. pic.twitter.com/8aM4NJcqNo — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) December 27, 2023

Alec Burks didn't just take a poor shot in crunch time, but he simply had an awful game for Detroit. It was all bad leading up to that shot.

Alec Burks was -25 in Pistons’ 6-point loss: 🧱 25 MINS

🧱 0 AST

🧱 2 TOV

🧱 4-11 FG pic.twitter.com/zdmVaZq4SQ — BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) December 27, 2023

Burks was so bad on Tuesday night, that some people don't even want him to play for Detroit anymore.

Alec Burks should not play another game for this franchise. It might seem like an overreaction to some, but I think it’s genuinely disrespectful to fans who pay their hard earned money to watch you lose 27 games in a row and laugh it up afterwards. Beyond unprofessional. — Jasper Apollonia (@BladeCunningham) December 27, 2023

The Pistons play again on Thursday on the road against the Boston Celtics, one of the best teams in the NBA. If Detroit goes on to lose that game, their streak will go up to 28 games. Not only would that continue the single-season streak, but it would also tie the record for the league's longest losing streak in general. The Philadelphia 76ers currently hold that record, but it was over the span of two seasons. Things are not going well for Detroit.