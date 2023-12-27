Jaden Ivey has Cade Cunningham's back amid the Pistons' losing streak.

This is one of the few times in an NBA player's career that they have been down tremendously. The Detroit Pistons now have the longest losing streak in an NBA season. After Monty Williams' team lost to the Brooklyn Nets, morale was not the highest. This prompted Cade Cunningham to step up and give a speech about staying. Jaden Ivey had to back him up, via Omari Sanfoka II of the Detroit Free Press.

“Can't jump off the boat now. We only have two wins in the season. Every single person here is here for a reason. If you're jumping off of the boat now just because we're down, it just says a lot about your character. I don't think any guy here is jumping off the boat. I think everybody's going to continue to stay on the boat and stay together,” the Pistons guard said.

They were doing everything to avoid being on the wrong side of NBA history. Cade Cunningham had to erupt for 41 points and nine rebounds just to keep the Pistons in striking distance. Bojan Bogdanovic followed it up with 23 points of his own but it was just not enough. The Nets had six players score in double-digit figures just so that they would not be the third win of the Pistons.

There is a lot of work cut out for Monty Williams moving forward. It all starts with recognizing that they have good pieces in Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and the rest of the squad. The next would be to keep their spirits up despite the crushing record.