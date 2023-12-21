How does the Detroit Pistons current losing streak stack up against the longest in NBA history?

The 2-25 Detroit Pistons have not won an NBA game in a very, very, very long time. So long, in fact, that the Pistons — who were supposed to be on the rise this season — are now just a few losses shy of breaking the one NBA record that no team wants to call their own… the longest losing streak in NBA history. So how did the Pistons get here, and whose company are they in now that they've become one of only five NBA teams to lose at least 24 games in a row? Let's take a look!

4th (tied): 2023-24 Detroit Pistons

Losing Streak: 24 games (and counting)

First Loss: October 30th, 2023 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Double-Digit Losses: 13 games (and counting)

Win to Break the Streak: TBD

Just think about like this: the Detroit Pistons have not won a game since before Halloween. That means Pistons fans have had to suffer through Halloween, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and all eight crazy nights of Hanukkah without watching their team secure a win. The Holiday season is supposed to be a joyous time, and yet, the Pistons are throwing lumps of coal at the heads of their fans on a nightly basis.

Tonight Detroit has a shot to end the misery against a short-handed Utah Jazz team that hasn't exactly been lighting the NBA on fire this season either. With the Jazz missing Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Keyontae George, and Talen Horton-Tucker, this represents the best shot the Pistons have had at putting an end to this losing streak. If they can't defend their home court tonight, this streak might not end until the Pistons are relegated and face the Washington Generals for the first time.

4th (tied): 1981-82/1982-83 Cleveland Cavaliers

Losing Streak: 24 games

First Loss: March 19th, 1982 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Double-Digit Losses: 12 games

Win to Break the Streak: November 10th, 1982 vs. Golden State Warriors

This 24-game losing streak that spanned two seasons coincides with an historically horrible stretch of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball that is best known for the creation of the Ted Stepien Rule. Here's the CliffsNotes version of the Stepien era: Ted Stepien bought the Cavaliers in 1980 and threw draft picks away with such little regard for pennies on the dollar that after Stepien sold the Cavaliers to Gordon Gund in 1983, the NBA had to step in and allow Gund to pay for 1st round picks each year since Stepien had traded them all away. From there, the NBA made a rule — the Ted Stepien Rule — that teams could not trade away 1st round draft picks in back-to-back years.

If it weren't for Art Modell, there's a very real chance that Ted Stepien would be the most hated man in Cleveland sports history. Fans hated him and routinely heckled him at games, and you can't really blame them. You know who the four players who started the most games for the Cleveland Cavaliers were in the 1981-82 season? Of course you don't, because you're not a psychopath. Are you familiar with the skillsets of James Edwards, Geoff Huston, Kenny Carr, and Ron Brewer? Of course you're not, because again, you're not a psychopath.

My favorite nugget from the Stepien era in Cleveland: the Cavaliers had five different head coaches in three years. Incredible.

2nd (tied): 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers

Losing Streak: 26 games

First Loss: January 31st, 2014 vs. Atlanta Hawks

Double-Digit Losses: 19 games

Win to Break the Streak: March 29th, 2014 vs. Detroit Pistons

Even though this isn't the record-holder for the longest losing streak in NBA history, the 76ers 26 game losing streak in 2014 may be the worst stretch of ineptitude we've ever seen in the NBA. This was the start of the “Trust the Process” era in Philadelphia, and even though Joel Embiid was the draft prize the Sixers received after going 6-35 in the second half of the 2013-14 NBA season, the Sixers blatant lack of interest in winning basketball games became a major story around the NBA, and it would continue into the next couple of seasons following this one.

Look at the box scores from this 26 game run, and you'll notice a whole lot of Tony Wroten, Henry Sims, Spencer Hawes, James Anderson, and Byron Mullens in there. That might not have been a recipe for winning in the NBA in 1954, let alone 2014. The 76ers were outscored by an average score of 111.3-94.3 during an era when the league scoring average was 101 points. That means the Sixers were scoring seven points fewer and giving up ten points more than the league average for a 26 game stretch of the season.

2nd (tied): 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers

Losing Streak: 26 games

First Loss: December 20th, 2010 vs. Utah Jazz

Double-Digit Losses: 14 games

Win to Break the Streak: February 11th, 2011 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Cleveland Cavaliers went from back-to-back 60+ win seasons in 2008-09 and 2009-10 to what was at the time the longest losing streak in NBA history. I'm pretty sure you know why things went down the way they did, but if you don't, here's a hint.

1st: 2014-15/2015-16 Philadelphia 76ers

Losing Streak: 28 games

First Loss: March 27th, 2015 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Double-Digit Losses: 12 games

Win to Break the Streak: December 1st, 2015 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In this two season stretch, the Sixers went a combined 28-136. Combine that with the 6-35 record Philadelphia had in the 2nd half of the 2013-14 season, and we're looking at a two and a half year run where the 76ers won just 34 of 171 professional basketball games, and had losing streaks of 26 and 28 games. I'm fairly confident we'll never see something like that again, and the only reason I won't go as far as saying I'm 100 percent sure is because of what's happening with the Pistons right now.

I thought that in this age of the NBA, with load management and three-pointer variance seemingly evening the playing field across the league, it would be unlikely that we would see losing streaks or winning streaks that threaten the all-time records. Now, I'm not so sure. See, while the Pistons don't yet seem to be “tanking” in the traditional sense, that's all the Philadelphia 76ers were doing up until the 2016-17 season. Not only were the 76ers tanking, but general manager Sam Hinkie was completely unapologetic about it. It was a well-conceived plan to give the Sixers as many bites at the metaphorical apple as possible, only it threatened the competitive standing of the league to have a team so flagrant in their attempts to tank games.

Well what does it say about the health of the league when a young and seemingly talented team — at least on paper — like the Pistons are trying to win games and can't?