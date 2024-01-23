The Pistons veteran is making sacrifices for the team's greater good.

On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons were in a close game against the Milwaukee Bucks, a performance reminiscent of the way they competed back on Saturday night. Pistons head coach Monty Williams, however, looked like he made a curious decision late in the contest. One of the team's best players, Bojan Bogdanovic, ended up not playing for the final 16:38 of the game, and yet he could have made a difference in what ended up being a 122-113 loss for Detroit.

This sparked a bit of hullabaloo among Pistons fans, as it was rather odd that one of the team's best offensive weapons ended up riding the pine to end the game. However, it was Bogdanovic who told his head coach not to put him back in after seeing the unit on the floor provide a spark that he thought gave them the best chance to win.

“He told me to let them go,” Williams said in his postgame presser, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

Monty Williams put Marcus Sasser in for Bojan Bogdanovic at the 4:38 mark of the third quarter, and it's hard to say that putting Sasser in wasn't the best decision for the Pistons. Sasser led the team in scoring with 23 points on 9-17 shooting from the field, and he was a +8 in 26 minutes of play.

Bogdanovic has played for high-caliber teams in the past, so he knows what it is the team needs to win. The Pistons, for the first 12 minutes without Bogdanovic on the floor, had greater activity on both ends of the court, and as a result, they even took a 110-109 lead against the Bucks with a little less than six minutes remaining in the game.

Alas, during crunch time, the Pistons certainly could have used Bojan Bogdanovic's services out there. They ran out of steam offensively, and Bogdanovic could have helped grease the wheels on offense especially with Alec Burks struggling through a rough shooting night.

Still, it's remarkable that the Pistons are playing competitive basketball as of late given their terrible turmoil earlier in the season, and it'll be promising for the franchise to see its young players step up, with veterans like Bogdanovic empowering them.