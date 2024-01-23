It's poetic that Khris Middleton made history for the Bucks against the team that drafted him, the Pistons.

Khris Middleton is rounding into form for the Milwaukee Bucks after an injury-marred past year or so. On Monday night against the Detroit Pistons, Middleton dropped 26 points, which was good for his second-best scoring outing this season, in a 122-113 win for the Bucks. And in doing so, Middleton continued his climb atop the Bucks' all-time scoring leaders.

Middleton, who is now in his 11th season for the Bucks, now has 12,012 points for the franchise. That puts him in the third spot in the franchise's all-time scoring list, trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, two of the greatest players in franchise history.

Now 32 years old, Khris Middleton has had one incredible journey to being the player he is today. From being one of the most overlooked prospects in the 2012 NBA Draft class to being an NBA champion with plenty of gas left in the tank, Middleton knows that he's beyond blessed to have the career he does with the Bucks.

“From the 2nd round, to the top of the franchise history books. Who knew..? #Blessed,” Middleton wrote on his official Twitter (X) account.

What a success story Khris Middleton is. He was drafted 39th overall by the Pistons back in 2012, and he didn't get much of a chance to establish himself in Detroit, having played in just 475 total minutes as a rookie.

The Bucks then traded for Middleton in 2013, but it wasn't like he was the centerpiece of the trade. Middleton was a throw-in in the Bucks and Pistons' point guard swap involving Brandon Knight and Brandon Jennings, and it quickly became evident that the versatile scoring forward out of Texas A&M was the best player involved in the deal.

So for him to become third on the all-time Bucks scoring list against the team that gave up on him quickly will put a smile on his face. It may have been 11 years since Middleton was a member of the Pistons organization, but that trade should live long in his memory. After all, the 32-year old forward has a career that the majority of basketball players can only dream of, and he can thank the Pistons for trading him to the Bucks for that privilege.