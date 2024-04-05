We're back with another prediction and pick for Saturday's NBA slate as we'll see a late-season matchup in the Eastern Conference. The Detroit Pistons will visit the Brooklyn Nets as both teams try to close their seasons out on high notes. Check out our NBA odds series for our Pistons-Nets prediction and pick.
The Detroit Pistons are currently last in the Eastern Conference and won't be making the Playoffs this year. They've gone 1-9 over their last 10 games and will face the Memphis Grizzlies the night before heading to Brooklyn for this game. With just 13 wins on the season so far, they're looking to add to their modest total.
The Brooklyn Nets are currently in the 11-spot in the Eastern Conference and they were just recently eliminated from contention of the play-in tournament. The Atlanta Hawks were able to outlast Brooklyn for the final 10-spot and it'll be back to the drawing board for the Nets next season. They come in following a 115-111 win over the Indiana Pacers.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pistons-Nets Odds
Detroit Pistons: +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +360
Brooklyn Nets: -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -460
Over: 215.5 (-110)
Under: 215.5 (-110)
How to Watch Pistons vs. Nets
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT
TV: Bally Sports Detroit, YES Network, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win
With Cade Cunningham effectively shut down for Detroit, the Pistons are already looking towards next season to build upon their young franchise and get better each year. Their recent game against the Atlanta Hawks was cause for celebration as Malachi Flynn came off the bench and dropped a historic 50-point performance while completely putting the team on his back. While the Hawks eventually overcame the deficit and handed Detroit the loss, it was still a promising sign for Pistons fans to see.
This will be Detroit's fourth meeting with the Nets this season and they were able to take the last meeting 118-112 behind a 34-point performance from Jaden Ivey. Both he and Jalen Duren have been closing the season strong with their play on both ends of the floor, so expect them to have an active role in scoring and defending during this game. The Pistons will see the Grizzlies the night before, so we still have yet to see who will take the floor for them in this one.
Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nets were heartbroken to see the Atlanta Hawks clinch the final play-in spot and while it was going to take a herculean effort from the Nets to make the tournament, they're still gutted to see their season come to an end. They did all they could, winning four of their last six games including one over the Chicago Bulls. With their season done, it'll be interested to see how involved their bench gets in these last few games, but we should still see glimmers of Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges making an impact through this one.
The Nets are also coming into this game following their most recent win over the Indiana Pacers that saw Cam Thomas score a game-high 27 points. Their entire starting lineup scored in double-digits and they played very disciplined defense against a Pacers team that likes to thrive on the free-throw line. While this game won't mean anything in the standings, it's clear the Brooklyn Nets are looking to build a solid base of momentum heading into next year.
Final Pistons-Nets Prediction & Pick
The Brooklyn Nets own this season series 2-1 and they're playing much better basketball at the moment, winning four of their last six. The Pistons have seen more of the same and they're just 1-11 in their last 12 games. Still, the Pistons have managed to go 38-37 ATS on the season and they're 2-1 ATS on the season against Brooklyn.
While both teams are out of the playoff race, the Brooklyn Nets certainly had the better chances to still qualify over the last 2 weeks. This game being on their home floor with an added day of rest is a massive advantage given these teams aren't playing for much. I expect the bench players for Brooklyn to be eager to see some action and play in front of their home crowd.
All in all, there's not much reason to back the Pistons with any kind of money and the Nets have done a good job of covering the spread on their home floor, going 20-15 on the season. Let's roll with the Brooklyn Nets to pick up this win and finished 3-1 against Detroit on the season.
Final Pistons-Nets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets -9.5 (-110)