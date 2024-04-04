Malachi Flynn just scored 50 points in an NBA game. After averaging 4.6 points per game this season and never scoring more than 27 points in any game throughout his four-year career, the Detroit Pistons guard dropped 50 points in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
Flynn joined Jamal Crawford as the only other player to drop 50 points off the bench since 2000. He shot 18-25 from the field and 9-12 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds, five assists and three steals to his final stat line. In the fourth quarter, he scored 19 points and shot 8-12 as Detroit tried to steal the win.
A triple-double from Jalen Johnson (28 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists on 10-14 shooting, plus four steals) led Atlanta to the 121-113 win but the story of the game was the huge scoring outburst from the player who was a throw-in in a trade at the deadline. Flynn, with his third team this season, made a mark that fans will remember as the most unexpected 50-burgers ever.
In an interview with FanDuel TV's Run It Back, Flynn was asked if he felt like this performance could stick it to the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks, who both traded him during the season. He admitted that, while he could have gotten a better chance at playing for them, this performance was more about proving to himself that he has what it takes to play in the NBA.
"Just kind of showing myself that I can do some of those things, I don't think it's a fluke in any way."
Flynn said the game was “more for myself, to be honest. Just showing myself that I can do some of those things. I don't think it's a fluke in any way. It's just proving to myself that I know I belong and I can do some things here.”
Flynn was traded to the Knicks as a part of the deal that landed them OG Anunoby. He appeared here and there off the bench — earning the nickname Evil Donte because of his similar looks to Donte DiVincenzo — but didn’t have a big role. At the trade deadline, the Knicks traded him, Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier and Ryan Arcidiacono to the Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.
During his three full years with the Raptors, Flynn wasn’t able to establish himself as a starter or key bench player. He was drafted 29th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft and appears headed for a career as a journeyman. At least for one night, he put up the performance of a star.
Flynn joins the likes of Corey Brewer, Terrence Ross, Tony Delk, Tracy Murray and more in an exclusive club: the role players who randomly scored 50 points in a game. It's a feat that superstars like Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Garnett, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen and Chris Paul haven’t reached over their decorated careers. Even if Flynn's career peters out in a couple of seasons, he will have a memorable achievement to tout.
Years and decades from now, the 2023-24 Detroit Pistons will be remembered mostly for their historic 28-game losing streak. Now they will also be remembered for being the team with the most random 50-point performance in NBA history.