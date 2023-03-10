Regardless of his performance, watching Jordan Spieth play golf is often a spectacle that will leave fans pulling out their hair one hole before applauding in amazement the very next one. The second round of the Players Championship probably involved more of the former for Spieth fans.

That is until his compelling final hole. The three-time major winner sailed a ball that seemed destined to land in the water before it ricocheted off a spectator and miraculously found the green, per PGA Tour Twitter. He tapped it in for par and finished the afternoon 3-over and even overall, right at the projected cut line. It was a sensational turn of events that perfectly fits the player.

What are the odds?! @JordanSpieth’s tee shot was heading into the water before his ball hit a fan and ricocheted back in the fairway. It likely would have made the difference in Spieth making the cut @THEPLAYERSChamp. https://t.co/W3dqAnl30I pic.twitter.com/IRiHzRS30N — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2023

Spieth’s own career has been a double-edged sword for many who have watched him closely since his star-making runner-up showing at The Masters in 2014. He seized the Green Jacket the next year and also added the U.S. Open Claret Jug to his trophy case. He was compared to Tiger Woods and was instantly a main attraction to casual viewers who wanted to catch a glimpse of the golf prodigy.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A massive collapse in the 2016 Masters evaporated much of that invincible aura, though. Spieth did win another major after, but he has not been the same player really since. Now fans can be accustomed to going through a whirlwind of emotions when the Texan sets foot on a golf course. He can go on momentous runs like the one he did to take the lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational last weekend or disastrous slumps like the one he went on to lose the Arnold Palmer Invitational last weekend.

Still, no one should count Spieth out. He has earned two top-10 finishes this year and seems to be in better form ahead of Golf’s most sacred spectacle in April. He is expected to tee off for round three of the Players Championship Saturday.

He handed the fan he inadvertently struck one of his gloves. It might be better to buy him a ticket for Augusta, though. Jordan Spieth might need more of that Happy Gilmore type of magic.