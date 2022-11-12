Published November 12, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Texas football is preparing for a pivotal clash with TCU on Saturday. Although they don’t need much in the way of motivation against the Horned Frogs, the Longhorns received an energy boost from Pat McAfee and Texas alum Jordan Spieth, per College Gameday.

McAfee, who never lacks energy, began by getting the Texas football crowd hyped.

Texas alum Jordan Spieth getting the crowd GOING at College Gameday 🤘 If TCU wins on the road they likely make the College Football Playoff, but the Longhorns may have other ideas 👀 pic.twitter.com/h1U2D3iia1 — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) November 12, 2022

“This is a game where Texas Longhorns fans show how great they are…the big, bad, wolf is Texas!”

Jordan Spieth then performed a Longhorns’ rally cary.

This Texas-TCU clash is destined to be a competitive game. Texas football is listed as a home favorite, but they have 3 losses on the season. Meanwhile, TCU football comes into the game sporting a 9-0 record. As a result, they have legitimate college football playoff aspirations.

With Alabama likely out of the race, the Horned Frogs only trail juggernauts such as Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan. But in order to keep pace and remain undefeated, TCU will have to upset the odds on the road at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas football’s motivation stems from simply looking to take care of business at home against their rival. Additionally, they would love to hurt the Horned Frogs’ chances of reaching the playoffs. And a victory would certainly accomplish that goal.

It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious. Perhaps Pat McAfee and Jordan Spieth’s pregame motivation will help lead Texas football to a win. However, they cannot take anything for granted against this talented TCU team despite the odds.