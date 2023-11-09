The company originally planned to release 12 live-service games by March 2026 last year.

Sony announced a decision that'll see six Playstation Live Service games get a delay. They revealed the news during a Financial Earnings call, confirming that they're focusing to get six live service games out by “FY 25”. The company originally planned to release 12 live-service games by March 2026 last year, but it seems that goal was just a bit too much to handle.

Sony President Hiroki Totoki Confirms Delay Of Six Playstation Live Service Titles

Sony President, COO, and CFO Hiroki Totoki confirmed the news during a recent financial call. During, he started off acknowledging the struggle in getting over 10 live service games in “just a few years”

“We are reviewing this. So the titles… we have not been able to meet the gamers' expectations, but we are trying as much as possible that this [Live Service Games] would be played by the gamers and liked by gamers for a long time.”

Totoki continued “So six titles will be released by FY '25. That's our current plan.” When talking about the other six games, he just said “We are still working on that”. Overall, he ended talking about the goal to release these titles, but first making sure the quality is up to par with gamers' standards.

“And the live service games and multiplayer titles, that's the total of that. So in mid-to-long term, we want to enlarge this kind of service, and that's the unchanged policy of our company. It's not that we stick to certain titles, but for the gamers quality should be the most important. That's how I feel about it.”

Out of the 12 live service games planned for release, two of the most notable seem to be Bungie's Marathon, and Naughty Dog's untitled Last of Us Multiplayer game. The former is currently dealing with layoffs, which the developer credits to a declining playerbase in Destiny 2. Naughty Dog confirmed they were still working on the latest TLoU game, but we don't know much more than that. Other live-service titles include Haven Studios' Fairgame$, Firewalk Studio's Concord, and a Horizon multiplayer game from Guerilla.

We also have yet to hear about the remaining live service games, which we assume they plan to release on PS5 after 2026. However, the PS5 launched back in 2020, and history suggests Sony will plan to have a new console between 2027-2028.

Sony took on a big challenge when they decided to make this push for more live-service games. However, they might've bitten off a bit more than they could chew with this goal. But Playstation has fought through adversity since the very beginning. We don't doubt they anticipated for something like this to occur, and hopefully it results in better quality titles.

Overall, the company is still enjoying strong sales of their latest console, the PS5. Additionally, between Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 and the new PS5 slim model, things should be looking good for Sony for the time being.

