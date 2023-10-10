Sony Interactive Entertainment just revealed a new model for the PS5, commonly referred to as the PS5 Slim, alongside its release date, price, and features. Here's everything you need to know about the recently announced PS5 Slim.

PS5 Slim Release Date: November 2024

The new PlayStation 5 model will be available in local stores starting November 2023 in the US. Two new models will be arriving: a digital version and a disc version, with the disc version, now having a removable Ultra HD Blu-ray drive, making the PS5 Slim easier to store or display when the disc drive is not being used.

PS5 Slim Price – The new PS5 Slim model will retail at $499.99 for the disc version, with its removable Ultra HD Blu-ray drive purchasable separately for $79.99. The digital-only version is retailing at a lower $449.99 but is also capable of using the Ultra HD Blu-ray drive when it is attached to it. Across the world, the prices are as follows:

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 549.99 EUR PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 EUR

U.K. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 479.99 GBP PS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBP

Japan PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 66,980 JPY (includes tax) PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 JPY (includes tax)



PS5 Slim Features and Specs – The new model, without the Ultra HD Blu-ray drive, is 30% smaller and 24% lighter than the original model released back in 2020. It comes with an internal 1 TB SSD storage, an upgrade from the previous model's 825GB storage. It also now replaces the USB-A port at the front with another USB-C port, giving the PS5 Slim two USB-C ports. Finally, the new design has four removable plates, with each side divided into two plates by a slit just above where the modular Blu-ray drive is attached. The new console design still stands vertically with the help of a circular stand and still uses the same DualSense Controllers.

