Insomniac’s next MARVEL game is definitely one of the most long-awaited video game sequel of all time. Here are all of the information you need to know about MARVEL’s Spider-Man 2, including its release date, gameplay, and story details.

Spider-Man 2 Release Date: Fall 2023

Spider-Man 2 will be released exclusively for the PS5 in Fall 2023. It is developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Gameplay

Spider-Man 2, in spite of featuring two Spider-Men, will remain a single-player experience. Just like the first game, it will be an action-adventure game with light role-playing elements played in an open-world of New York City. Spider-Man suits will again be unlockable as well as other special abilities. Both Peter Parker and Miles Morales will feature as playable characters in the game, with the player switching control of the characters as the game and story progress. The Symbiote Suit will also feature as a playable suit in the game, which comes with its own special abilities and traits.

Story

Insomniac Games unveiled the Spider-Man 2 Reveal Trailer during the Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021. It showed us the brand-new villain of the game: Venom. Later on, we also learned that the game will feature the villains Kraven the Hunter and Lizard. Spider-Man 2 will serve as a direct sequel to the first game as well as the Miles Morales expansion.

