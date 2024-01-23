The Pokemon Company and Niantic's popular augmented reality game, Pokemon GO, has announced a new event that will take place in the city of Los Angeles from February 24 to 25, 2024. The event is called GO Tour Sinnoh and there will be different effects, spawns, eggs, new Pokemon, new Shiny Pokemon, and raid battles that will be happening for this special event. Pokemon Trainers should prepare in advance and block off their calendars as there are a lot of opportunities that the people of Los Angeles can enjoy. GO Tour Sinnoh details are listed in this article.

GO Tour Sinnoh Event Details

Event Effects

During the GO Tour Sinnoh event, there are special effects that Pokemon Trainers can take advantage of like lower stardust costs for trading, increased daily special trades, and an egg incubator that will give you a 50% increase in its effect.

EffectType
Egg Incubator50%
Special Trades a Day6
Trade Stardust Cost50%

Spawn Increases

Basculin, a Pokemon being introduced during this event, will have an increased spawn rate to give Pokemon Trainers a chance to catch this new Pokemon being added to the game.

NumberNameType
#0550Basculin (Routes)Water

Specific Egg Hatches

Baby Pokemon take the helm with the specific egg hatches that will happen during the GO Tour Sinnoh and details of what type of eggs they hatch from are all listed below.

NumberNameType
#0406Budew (2km Eggs)Grass / Poison
#0406Shiny Budew (2km Eggs)Grass / Poison
#0433Chingling (2km Eggs)Psychic
#0433Shiny Chingling (2km Eggs)Psychic
#0438Bonsly (2km Eggs)Rock
#0438Shiny Bonsly (2km Eggs)Rock
#0439Mime Jr. (2km Eggs)Psychic / Fairy
#0439Shiny Mime Jr. (2km Eggs)Psychic / Fairy
#0440Happiny (2km Eggs)Normal
#0440Shiny Happiny (2km Eggs)Normal
#0446Munchlax (2km Eggs)Normal
#0446Shiny Munchlax (2km Eggs)Normal
#0447Riolu (2km Eggs)Fighting
#0447Shiny Riolu (2km Eggs)Fighting
#0458Mantyke (2km Eggs)Water / Flying
#0458Shiny Mantyke (2km Eggs)Water / Flying
#0100Hisuian Voltorb (5km Eggs)Electric
#0211Qwilfish (5km Eggs)Water / Poison
#0434Stunky (5km Eggs)Poison / Dark
#0443Gibble (5km Eggs)Dragon / Ground
#0443Shiny Gibble (5km Eggs)Dragon / Ground
#0417Pachirisu (10km Eggs)Electric
#0441Chatot (10km Eggs)Normal / Flying
#0455Carnivine (10 km Eggs)Grass

Spawn Increases Throughout Bustling Boardwalk Habitat

Throughout the GO Tour Sinnoh event, there are spawn increases in the Bustling Boardwalk habitat that feature mostly water and electric-type Pokemon. Make sure that you take this chance to capture all the Shiny Pokemon that you can while they are available as well as the limited-time variants of Pikachu: the Lucas Hat and Dawn Hat versions.

NumberNameType
#0025Lucas Hat PikachuElectric
#0025Shiny Lucas Hat PikachuElectric
#0025Dawn Hat PikachuElectric
#0025Shiny Dawn Hat PikachuElectric
#0081MagnemiteElectric / Steel
#0081Shiny MagnemiteElectric / Steel
#0125ElectabuzzElectric
#0125Shiny ElectabuzzElectric
#0137PorygonNormal
#0280RaltsPsychic / Fairy
#0280Shiny RaltsPsychic / Fairy
#0393PiplupWater
#0393Shiny PiplupWater
#0396StarlyNormal / Flying
#0396Shiny StarlyNormal / Flying
#0399BidoofNormal
#0399Shiny BidoofNormal
#0412BurmyBug
#0412Shiny BurmyBug
#0418BuizelWater
#0418Shiny BuizelWater
#0422Shellos (West Sea)Water
#0422Shiny Shellos (West Sea)Water
#0422Shellos (East Sea)Water
#0422Shiny Shellos (East Sea)Water
#0425DrifloonGhost / Flying
#0425Shiny DrifloonGhost / Flying
#0431GlameowNormal
#0431Shiny GlameowNormal
#0456FinneonWater
#0456Shiny FinneonWater

Boosted Incense Spawns

Pokemon Trainers that will be using incense within the Bustling Boardwalk habitat will get a chance to spawn the following Unowns: S, I, N, O, and H (which spell the region that is being featured for the event). Of course, Shiny variants or versions of these Pokemon are made available as well. For those Pokemon Trainers who are completing their Shiny Unown Pokedex, this is a great time to add those letters in.

NumberNameType
#0201Unown (S)Psychic
#0201Shiny Unown (S)Psychic
#0201Unown (I)Psychic
#0201Shiny Unown (I)Psychic
#0201Unown (N)Psychic
#0201Shiny Unown (N)Psychic
#0201Unown (O)Psychic
#0201Shiny Unown (O)Psychic
#0201Unown (H)Psychic
#0201Shiny Unown (H)Psychic

Spawn Increases Throughout Ancient Grove Habitat

Within the Ancient Grove habitat, there are a lot of bug-type Pokemon that will be featured. This also includes the Lucas Hat and Dawn Hat Pikachus that are being introduced into the game.

NumberNameType
#0025Lucas Hat PikachuElectric
#0025Shiny Lucas Hat PikachuElectric
#0025Dawn Hat PikachuElectric
#0025Shiny Dawn Hat PikachuElectric
#0058Hisuian GrowlitheFire / Rock
#0058Shiny Hisuian GrowlitheFire / Rock
#0100Hisuian VoltorbElectric / Grass
#0114TangelaGrass
#0114Shiny TangelaGrass
#0133EeveeNormal
#0133Shiny EeveeNormal
#0200MisdreavusGhost
#0200Shiny MisdreavusGhost
#0299NosepassRock
#0299Shiny NosepassRock
#0315RoseliaGrass / Poison
#0315Shiny RoseliaGrass / Poison
#0387TurtwigGrass
#0387Shiny TurtwigGrass
#0401KricketotBug
#0401Shiny KricketotBug
#0412BurmyBug
#0412Shiny BurmyBug
#0415CombeeBug
#0415Shiny CombeeBug
#0420CherubiGrass
#0420Shiny CherubiGrass
#0436BronzorSteel / Psychic
#0436Shiny BronzorSteel / Psychic

Boosted Incense Spawns

Within the Ancient Grove habitat, boosted incense spawns will yield you Unown H, I, S, and U which spell out the region of Hisui, the name of Sinnoh before it came to be. This particular lore was shared during Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Shiny versions of these Unown are also spawning for you to capture.

NumberNameType
#0201Unown (H)Psychic
#0201Shiny Unown (H)Psychic
#0201Unown (I)Psychic
#0201Shiny Unown (I)Psychic
#0201Unown (S)Psychic
#0201Shiny Unown (S)Psychic
#0201Unown (U)Psychic
#0201Shiny Unown (U)Psychic

Spawn Increases Throughout Toxic Digs Habitat

The Toxic Digs habitat features Pokemon that can be found within caves, given that these feature Pokemon like Gibble, Shieldon, Cranidos, and Gligar. There are a lot of great Pokemon that can be caught within this specific habitat including limited-edition Lucas Hat and Dawn Hat Pikachu.

NumberNameType
#0025Lucas Hat PikachuElectric
#0025Shiny Lucas Hat PikachuElectric
#0025Dawn Hat PikachuElectric
#0025Shiny Dawn Hat PikachuElectric
#0190AipomNormal
#0190Shiny AipomNormal
#0193YanmaBug / Flying
#0193Shiny YanmaBug / Flying
#0207GligarGround / Flying
#0207Shiny GligarGround / Flying
#0215SneaselDark / Ice
#0215Shiny SneaselDark / Ice
#0355DuskullGhost
#0355Shiny DuskullGhost
#0403ShinxElectric
#0408CranidosRock
#0408Shiny CranidosRock
#0410ShieldonRock / Steel
#0410Shiny ShieldonRock / Steel
#0412BurmyBug
#0412Shiny BurmyBug
#0434StunkyPoison / Dark
#0443GibbleDragon / Ground
#0443Shiny GibbleDragon / Ground
#0449HippopotasGround
#0449Shiny HippopotasGround
#0451SkorupiPoison / Bug
#0451Shiny SkorupiPoison / Bug
#0453CroagunkPoison / Fighting
#0453Shiny CroagunkPoison / Fighting

Boosted Incense Spawns

Just like the other habitats, there will be a boosted incense spawn for Unown that spells out S, I, N, O, and H with shiny versions of the Pokemon available to be caught during the GO Tour Sinnoh event.

NumberNameType
#0201Unown (S)Psychic
#0201Shiny Unown (S)Psychic
#0201Unown (I)Psychic
#0201Shiny Unown (I)Psychic
#0201Unown (N)Psychic
#0201Shiny Unown (N)Psychic
#0201Unown (O)Psychic
#0201Shiny Unown (O)Psychic
#0201Unown (H)Psychic
#0201Shiny Unown (H)Psychic

Spawn Increases Throughout Geothermal Lagoon Habitat

For the GO Tour Sinnoh Pokemon GO event, the Geothermal Lagoon habitat will feature Pokemon that live in this kind of biome. While that may be the case, Lucas Hat and Dawn Hat Pikachu also spawn within the area. There are a lot of Pokemon that are great catches for competing Pokemon Trainers so this opportunity is a must-attend to increase the winning rate of your roster.

NumberNameType
#0025Lucas Hat PikachuElectric
#0025Shiny Lucas Hat PikachuElectric
#0025Dawn Hat PikachuElectric
#0025Shiny Dawn Hat PikachuElectric
#0108LickitungNormal
#0108Shiny LickitungNormal
#0111RhyhornGround / Rock
#0111Shiny RhyhornGround / Rock
#0126MagmarFire
#0126Shiny MagmarFire
#0133EeveeNormal
#0133Shiny EeveeNormal
#0176TogeticFairy / Flying
#0176Shiny TogeticFairy / Flying
#0198MurkrowDark / Flying
#0198Shiny MurkrowDark / Flying
#0211QwilfishDark / Poison
#0215SneaselFighting / Poison
#0215Shiny SneaselFighting / Poison
#0220SwinubIce / Ground
#0220Shiny SwinubIce / Ground
#0361SnoruntIce
#0361Shiny SnoruntIce
#0390ChimcharFire
#0390Shiny ChimcharFire
#0427BunearyNormal
#0427Shiny BunearyNormal
#0459SnoverGrass / Ice
#0459Shiny SnoverGrass / Ice

Boosted Incense Spawns

Just like Toxic Digs and Bustling Boardwalk, boosted incense spawns will yield Unowns that spell out S, I, N, O, and H with shiny versions of the Pokemon available to be caught during the GO Tour Sinnoh event.

NumberNameType
#0201Unown (H)Psychic
#0201Shiny Unown (H)Psychic
#0201Unown (I)Psychic
#0201Shiny Unown (I)Psychic
#0201Unown (S)Psychic
#0201Shiny Unown (S)Psychic
#0201Unown (U)Psychic
#0201Shiny Unown (U)Psychic

Special Move When Evolved/Caught

RECOMMENDED
All the Pokemon Look-Alikes in Palworld and Palworld's Release Date
All the Pokemon Look-Alikes in Palworld

Ziggy Chavez ·

Raging Battle Pokemon GO Event Details
Raging Battle Pokemon GO Event Details

Ziggy Chavez ·

How to Beat Blaziken Tera Raid Battle Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
How to Beat Blaziken Tera Raid Battle: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ziggy Chavez ·

With Sinnoh being put into the spotlight, Dialga and Palkia make another appearance in another Pokemon game. You may get their Origin Forme versions if you make them learn the Roar of Time and Spacial Rend.

NumberNameType
#0483Dialga (Roar of Time)Steel / Dragon
#0484Palkia (Spacial Rend)Water / Dragon

New Pokemon in the Event

While all of these spawns are happening in four different habitats, there are new Pokemon that are being introduced in the game. This includes limited-edition Pikachu, Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga, as well as the White-Striped Basulin.

NumberNameType
#0025Lucas Hat PikachuElectric
#0025Dawn Hat PikachuElectric
#0025Rei Cap PikachuElectric
#0025Akari Kerchief PikachuElectric
#0483Dialga (Origin Forme)Steel / Dragon
#0484Palkia (Origin Forme)Water / Dragon
#0550Baculin (White-Striped Form)Water

New Shiny Pokemon in the Event

With a lot of Pokemon that are introduced to Pokemon GO, these also include Shiny Pokemon that are now available to be captured and kept as part of their roster or collection.

NumberNameType
#0100Hisuian VoltorbElectric / Grass
#0101Hisuian ElectrodeElectric / Grass
#0211Hisuian QwilfishDark / Poison
#0904OverqwilDark / Poison
#0417PachirisuElectric
#0434StunkyPoison / Dark
#0435SkuntankPoison / Dark
#0441ChatotNormal / Flying
#0455CarnivineGrass
#0483Dialga (Origin Forme)Steel / Dragon
#0484Palkia (Origin Forme)Water / Dragon
#o492ShayminGrass
#0025Lucas Hat PikachuElectric
#0025Dawn Hat PikachuElectric

Event-Specific Raid Battles

Last but not least, GO Tour Sinnoh will be having event-specific raid battles that feature a great selection of Pokemon such as the starter Pokemon from Sinnoh, the starter Pokemon from Hisui, and the legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia that will also come in their Origin Forme.

NumberNameTypeRankMax CP at Capture
#0387TurtwigGrassNormal: 678
Boosted: 848
#0387Shiny TurtwigGrassNormal: 678
Boosted: 848
#0390ChimcharFireNormal: 547
Boosted: 683
#0390Shiny ChimcharFireNormal: 547
Boosted: 683
#0393PiplupWaterNormal: 614
Boosted: 767
#0393Shiny PiplupWaterNormal: 614
Boosted: 767
#0722RowletGrassNormal: 604
Boosted: 756
#0722Shiny RowletGrassNormal: 604
Boosted: 756
#0155CyndaquilFireNormal: 560
Boosted: 700
#0155Shiny CyndaquilFireNormal: 560
Boosted: 700
#0501OshawottWaterNormal: 597
Boosted: 747
#0501Shiny OshawottWaterNormal: 597
Boosted: 747
#0389TorterraGrass / Ground☆☆☆Normal: 1677
Boosted: 2096
#0392InfernapeFire / Fighting☆☆☆Normal: 1533
Boosted: 1916
#0395EmpoleonWater / Steel☆☆☆Normal: 1657
Boosted: 2072
#0724Hisuian DecidueyeGrass / Fighting☆☆☆Normal: 1655
Boosted: 2069
#0157Hisuian TyphlosionFire / Ghost☆☆☆Normal: 1710
Boosted: 2138
#0157Shiny Hisuian TyphlosionFire / Ghost☆☆☆Normal: 1710
Boosted: 2138
#0503Hisuian SamurottWater / Dark☆☆☆Normal: 1435
Boosted: 1794
#0503Shiny Hisuian SamurottWater / Dark☆☆☆Normal: 1435
Boosted: 1794
#0483DialgaSteel / Dragon☆☆☆☆☆Normal: 2307
Boosted: 2884
#0483Shiny DialgaSteel / Dragon☆☆☆☆☆Normal: 2307
Boosted: 2884
#0484PalkiaWater / Dragon☆☆☆☆☆Normal: 2280
Boosted: 2850
#0484Shiny PalkiaWater / Dragon☆☆☆☆☆Normal: 2280
Boosted: 2850
#0483Dialga (Origin Forme)Steel / Dragon☆☆☆☆☆Normal: 2337
Boosted: 2921
#0483Palkia (Origin Forme)Water / Dragon☆☆☆☆☆Normal: 2367
Boosted: 2958

Time to make plans and head on out to Los Angeles from February 24 to 25, 2024! For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything about Pokemon and Pokemon GO like this article on Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Event Details, make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming!

Best of luck, Trainers!