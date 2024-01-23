The Pokemon Company and Niantic's popular augmented reality game, Pokemon GO, has announced a new event that will take place in the city of Los Angeles from February 24 to 25, 2024. The event is called GO Tour Sinnoh and there will be different effects, spawns, eggs, new Pokemon, new Shiny Pokemon, and raid battles that will be happening for this special event. Pokemon Trainers should prepare in advance and block off their calendars as there are a lot of opportunities that the people of Los Angeles can enjoy. GO Tour Sinnoh details are listed in this article.
GO Tour Sinnoh Event Details
Event Effects
During the GO Tour Sinnoh event, there are special effects that Pokemon Trainers can take advantage of like lower stardust costs for trading, increased daily special trades, and an egg incubator that will give you a 50% increase in its effect.
|Effect
|Type
|Egg Incubator
|50%
|Special Trades a Day
|6
|Trade Stardust Cost
|50%
Spawn Increases
Basculin, a Pokemon being introduced during this event, will have an increased spawn rate to give Pokemon Trainers a chance to catch this new Pokemon being added to the game.
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0550
|Basculin (Routes)
|Water
Specific Egg Hatches
Baby Pokemon take the helm with the specific egg hatches that will happen during the GO Tour Sinnoh and details of what type of eggs they hatch from are all listed below.
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0406
|Budew (2km Eggs)
|Grass / Poison
|#0406
|Shiny Budew (2km Eggs)
|Grass / Poison
|#0433
|Chingling (2km Eggs)
|Psychic
|#0433
|Shiny Chingling (2km Eggs)
|Psychic
|#0438
|Bonsly (2km Eggs)
|Rock
|#0438
|Shiny Bonsly (2km Eggs)
|Rock
|#0439
|Mime Jr. (2km Eggs)
|Psychic / Fairy
|#0439
|Shiny Mime Jr. (2km Eggs)
|Psychic / Fairy
|#0440
|Happiny (2km Eggs)
|Normal
|#0440
|Shiny Happiny (2km Eggs)
|Normal
|#0446
|Munchlax (2km Eggs)
|Normal
|#0446
|Shiny Munchlax (2km Eggs)
|Normal
|#0447
|Riolu (2km Eggs)
|Fighting
|#0447
|Shiny Riolu (2km Eggs)
|Fighting
|#0458
|Mantyke (2km Eggs)
|Water / Flying
|#0458
|Shiny Mantyke (2km Eggs)
|Water / Flying
|#0100
|Hisuian Voltorb (5km Eggs)
|Electric
|#0211
|Qwilfish (5km Eggs)
|Water / Poison
|#0434
|Stunky (5km Eggs)
|Poison / Dark
|#0443
|Gibble (5km Eggs)
|Dragon / Ground
|#0443
|Shiny Gibble (5km Eggs)
|Dragon / Ground
|#0417
|Pachirisu (10km Eggs)
|Electric
|#0441
|Chatot (10km Eggs)
|Normal / Flying
|#0455
|Carnivine (10 km Eggs)
|Grass
Spawn Increases Throughout Bustling Boardwalk Habitat
Throughout the GO Tour Sinnoh event, there are spawn increases in the Bustling Boardwalk habitat that feature mostly water and electric-type Pokemon. Make sure that you take this chance to capture all the Shiny Pokemon that you can while they are available as well as the limited-time variants of Pikachu: the Lucas Hat and Dawn Hat versions.
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0025
|Lucas Hat Pikachu
|Electric
|#0025
|Shiny Lucas Hat Pikachu
|Electric
|#0025
|Dawn Hat Pikachu
|Electric
|#0025
|Shiny Dawn Hat Pikachu
|Electric
|#0081
|Magnemite
|Electric / Steel
|#0081
|Shiny Magnemite
|Electric / Steel
|#0125
|Electabuzz
|Electric
|#0125
|Shiny Electabuzz
|Electric
|#0137
|Porygon
|Normal
|#0280
|Ralts
|Psychic / Fairy
|#0280
|Shiny Ralts
|Psychic / Fairy
|#0393
|Piplup
|Water
|#0393
|Shiny Piplup
|Water
|#0396
|Starly
|Normal / Flying
|#0396
|Shiny Starly
|Normal / Flying
|#0399
|Bidoof
|Normal
|#0399
|Shiny Bidoof
|Normal
|#0412
|Burmy
|Bug
|#0412
|Shiny Burmy
|Bug
|#0418
|Buizel
|Water
|#0418
|Shiny Buizel
|Water
|#0422
|Shellos (West Sea)
|Water
|#0422
|Shiny Shellos (West Sea)
|Water
|#0422
|Shellos (East Sea)
|Water
|#0422
|Shiny Shellos (East Sea)
|Water
|#0425
|Drifloon
|Ghost / Flying
|#0425
|Shiny Drifloon
|Ghost / Flying
|#0431
|Glameow
|Normal
|#0431
|Shiny Glameow
|Normal
|#0456
|Finneon
|Water
|#0456
|Shiny Finneon
|Water
Boosted Incense Spawns
Pokemon Trainers that will be using incense within the Bustling Boardwalk habitat will get a chance to spawn the following Unowns: S, I, N, O, and H (which spell the region that is being featured for the event). Of course, Shiny variants or versions of these Pokemon are made available as well. For those Pokemon Trainers who are completing their Shiny Unown Pokedex, this is a great time to add those letters in.
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0201
|Unown (S)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown (S)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Unown (I)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown (I)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Unown (N)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown (N)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Unown (O)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown (O)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Unown (H)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown (H)
|Psychic
Spawn Increases Throughout Ancient Grove Habitat
Within the Ancient Grove habitat, there are a lot of bug-type Pokemon that will be featured. This also includes the Lucas Hat and Dawn Hat Pikachus that are being introduced into the game.
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0025
|Lucas Hat Pikachu
|Electric
|#0025
|Shiny Lucas Hat Pikachu
|Electric
|#0025
|Dawn Hat Pikachu
|Electric
|#0025
|Shiny Dawn Hat Pikachu
|Electric
|#0058
|Hisuian Growlithe
|Fire / Rock
|#0058
|Shiny Hisuian Growlithe
|Fire / Rock
|#0100
|Hisuian Voltorb
|Electric / Grass
|#0114
|Tangela
|Grass
|#0114
|Shiny Tangela
|Grass
|#0133
|Eevee
|Normal
|#0133
|Shiny Eevee
|Normal
|#0200
|Misdreavus
|Ghost
|#0200
|Shiny Misdreavus
|Ghost
|#0299
|Nosepass
|Rock
|#0299
|Shiny Nosepass
|Rock
|#0315
|Roselia
|Grass / Poison
|#0315
|Shiny Roselia
|Grass / Poison
|#0387
|Turtwig
|Grass
|#0387
|Shiny Turtwig
|Grass
|#0401
|Kricketot
|Bug
|#0401
|Shiny Kricketot
|Bug
|#0412
|Burmy
|Bug
|#0412
|Shiny Burmy
|Bug
|#0415
|Combee
|Bug
|#0415
|Shiny Combee
|Bug
|#0420
|Cherubi
|Grass
|#0420
|Shiny Cherubi
|Grass
|#0436
|Bronzor
|Steel / Psychic
|#0436
|Shiny Bronzor
|Steel / Psychic
Boosted Incense Spawns
Within the Ancient Grove habitat, boosted incense spawns will yield you Unown H, I, S, and U which spell out the region of Hisui, the name of Sinnoh before it came to be. This particular lore was shared during Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Shiny versions of these Unown are also spawning for you to capture.
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0201
|Unown (H)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown (H)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Unown (I)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown (I)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Unown (S)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown (S)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Unown (U)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown (U)
|Psychic
Spawn Increases Throughout Toxic Digs Habitat
The Toxic Digs habitat features Pokemon that can be found within caves, given that these feature Pokemon like Gibble, Shieldon, Cranidos, and Gligar. There are a lot of great Pokemon that can be caught within this specific habitat including limited-edition Lucas Hat and Dawn Hat Pikachu.
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0025
|Lucas Hat Pikachu
|Electric
|#0025
|Shiny Lucas Hat Pikachu
|Electric
|#0025
|Dawn Hat Pikachu
|Electric
|#0025
|Shiny Dawn Hat Pikachu
|Electric
|#0190
|Aipom
|Normal
|#0190
|Shiny Aipom
|Normal
|#0193
|Yanma
|Bug / Flying
|#0193
|Shiny Yanma
|Bug / Flying
|#0207
|Gligar
|Ground / Flying
|#0207
|Shiny Gligar
|Ground / Flying
|#0215
|Sneasel
|Dark / Ice
|#0215
|Shiny Sneasel
|Dark / Ice
|#0355
|Duskull
|Ghost
|#0355
|Shiny Duskull
|Ghost
|#0403
|Shinx
|Electric
|#0408
|Cranidos
|Rock
|#0408
|Shiny Cranidos
|Rock
|#0410
|Shieldon
|Rock / Steel
|#0410
|Shiny Shieldon
|Rock / Steel
|#0412
|Burmy
|Bug
|#0412
|Shiny Burmy
|Bug
|#0434
|Stunky
|Poison / Dark
|#0443
|Gibble
|Dragon / Ground
|#0443
|Shiny Gibble
|Dragon / Ground
|#0449
|Hippopotas
|Ground
|#0449
|Shiny Hippopotas
|Ground
|#0451
|Skorupi
|Poison / Bug
|#0451
|Shiny Skorupi
|Poison / Bug
|#0453
|Croagunk
|Poison / Fighting
|#0453
|Shiny Croagunk
|Poison / Fighting
Boosted Incense Spawns
Just like the other habitats, there will be a boosted incense spawn for Unown that spells out S, I, N, O, and H with shiny versions of the Pokemon available to be caught during the GO Tour Sinnoh event.
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0201
|Unown (S)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown (S)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Unown (I)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown (I)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Unown (N)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown (N)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Unown (O)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown (O)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Unown (H)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown (H)
|Psychic
Spawn Increases Throughout Geothermal Lagoon Habitat
For the GO Tour Sinnoh Pokemon GO event, the Geothermal Lagoon habitat will feature Pokemon that live in this kind of biome. While that may be the case, Lucas Hat and Dawn Hat Pikachu also spawn within the area. There are a lot of Pokemon that are great catches for competing Pokemon Trainers so this opportunity is a must-attend to increase the winning rate of your roster.
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0025
|Lucas Hat Pikachu
|Electric
|#0025
|Shiny Lucas Hat Pikachu
|Electric
|#0025
|Dawn Hat Pikachu
|Electric
|#0025
|Shiny Dawn Hat Pikachu
|Electric
|#0108
|Lickitung
|Normal
|#0108
|Shiny Lickitung
|Normal
|#0111
|Rhyhorn
|Ground / Rock
|#0111
|Shiny Rhyhorn
|Ground / Rock
|#0126
|Magmar
|Fire
|#0126
|Shiny Magmar
|Fire
|#0133
|Eevee
|Normal
|#0133
|Shiny Eevee
|Normal
|#0176
|Togetic
|Fairy / Flying
|#0176
|Shiny Togetic
|Fairy / Flying
|#0198
|Murkrow
|Dark / Flying
|#0198
|Shiny Murkrow
|Dark / Flying
|#0211
|Qwilfish
|Dark / Poison
|#0215
|Sneasel
|Fighting / Poison
|#0215
|Shiny Sneasel
|Fighting / Poison
|#0220
|Swinub
|Ice / Ground
|#0220
|Shiny Swinub
|Ice / Ground
|#0361
|Snorunt
|Ice
|#0361
|Shiny Snorunt
|Ice
|#0390
|Chimchar
|Fire
|#0390
|Shiny Chimchar
|Fire
|#0427
|Buneary
|Normal
|#0427
|Shiny Buneary
|Normal
|#0459
|Snover
|Grass / Ice
|#0459
|Shiny Snover
|Grass / Ice
Boosted Incense Spawns
Just like Toxic Digs and Bustling Boardwalk, boosted incense spawns will yield Unowns that spell out S, I, N, O, and H with shiny versions of the Pokemon available to be caught during the GO Tour Sinnoh event.
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0201
|Unown (H)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown (H)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Unown (I)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown (I)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Unown (S)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown (S)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Unown (U)
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown (U)
|Psychic
Special Move When Evolved/Caught
With Sinnoh being put into the spotlight, Dialga and Palkia make another appearance in another Pokemon game. You may get their Origin Forme versions if you make them learn the Roar of Time and Spacial Rend.
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0483
|Dialga (Roar of Time)
|Steel / Dragon
|#0484
|Palkia (Spacial Rend)
|Water / Dragon
New Pokemon in the Event
While all of these spawns are happening in four different habitats, there are new Pokemon that are being introduced in the game. This includes limited-edition Pikachu, Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga, as well as the White-Striped Basulin.
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0025
|Lucas Hat Pikachu
|Electric
|#0025
|Dawn Hat Pikachu
|Electric
|#0025
|Rei Cap Pikachu
|Electric
|#0025
|Akari Kerchief Pikachu
|Electric
|#0483
|Dialga (Origin Forme)
|Steel / Dragon
|#0484
|Palkia (Origin Forme)
|Water / Dragon
|#0550
|Baculin (White-Striped Form)
|Water
New Shiny Pokemon in the Event
With a lot of Pokemon that are introduced to Pokemon GO, these also include Shiny Pokemon that are now available to be captured and kept as part of their roster or collection.
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0100
|Hisuian Voltorb
|Electric / Grass
|#0101
|Hisuian Electrode
|Electric / Grass
|#0211
|Hisuian Qwilfish
|Dark / Poison
|#0904
|Overqwil
|Dark / Poison
|#0417
|Pachirisu
|Electric
|#0434
|Stunky
|Poison / Dark
|#0435
|Skuntank
|Poison / Dark
|#0441
|Chatot
|Normal / Flying
|#0455
|Carnivine
|Grass
|#0483
|Dialga (Origin Forme)
|Steel / Dragon
|#0484
|Palkia (Origin Forme)
|Water / Dragon
|#o492
|Shaymin
|Grass
|#0025
|Lucas Hat Pikachu
|Electric
|#0025
|Dawn Hat Pikachu
|Electric
Event-Specific Raid Battles
Last but not least, GO Tour Sinnoh will be having event-specific raid battles that feature a great selection of Pokemon such as the starter Pokemon from Sinnoh, the starter Pokemon from Hisui, and the legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia that will also come in their Origin Forme.
|Number
|Name
|Type
|Rank
|Max CP at Capture
|#0387
|Turtwig
|Grass
|☆
|Normal: 678
Boosted: 848
|#0387
|Shiny Turtwig
|Grass
|☆
|Normal: 678
Boosted: 848
|#0390
|Chimchar
|Fire
|☆
|Normal: 547
Boosted: 683
|#0390
|Shiny Chimchar
|Fire
|☆
|Normal: 547
Boosted: 683
|#0393
|Piplup
|Water
|☆
|Normal: 614
Boosted: 767
|#0393
|Shiny Piplup
|Water
|☆
|Normal: 614
Boosted: 767
|#0722
|Rowlet
|Grass
|☆
|Normal: 604
Boosted: 756
|#0722
|Shiny Rowlet
|Grass
|☆
|Normal: 604
Boosted: 756
|#0155
|Cyndaquil
|Fire
|☆
|Normal: 560
Boosted: 700
|#0155
|Shiny Cyndaquil
|Fire
|☆
|Normal: 560
Boosted: 700
|#0501
|Oshawott
|Water
|☆
|Normal: 597
Boosted: 747
|#0501
|Shiny Oshawott
|Water
|☆
|Normal: 597
Boosted: 747
|#0389
|Torterra
|Grass / Ground
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1677
Boosted: 2096
|#0392
|Infernape
|Fire / Fighting
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1533
Boosted: 1916
|#0395
|Empoleon
|Water / Steel
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1657
Boosted: 2072
|#0724
|Hisuian Decidueye
|Grass / Fighting
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1655
Boosted: 2069
|#0157
|Hisuian Typhlosion
|Fire / Ghost
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1710
Boosted: 2138
|#0157
|Shiny Hisuian Typhlosion
|Fire / Ghost
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1710
Boosted: 2138
|#0503
|Hisuian Samurott
|Water / Dark
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1435
Boosted: 1794
|#0503
|Shiny Hisuian Samurott
|Water / Dark
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1435
Boosted: 1794
|#0483
|Dialga
|Steel / Dragon
|☆☆☆☆☆
|Normal: 2307
Boosted: 2884
|#0483
|Shiny Dialga
|Steel / Dragon
|☆☆☆☆☆
|Normal: 2307
Boosted: 2884
|#0484
|Palkia
|Water / Dragon
|☆☆☆☆☆
|Normal: 2280
Boosted: 2850
|#0484
|Shiny Palkia
|Water / Dragon
|☆☆☆☆☆
|Normal: 2280
Boosted: 2850
|#0483
|Dialga (Origin Forme)
|Steel / Dragon
|☆☆☆☆☆
|Normal: 2337
Boosted: 2921
|#0483
|Palkia (Origin Forme)
|Water / Dragon
|☆☆☆☆☆
|Normal: 2367
Boosted: 2958
Best of luck, Trainers!