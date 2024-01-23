Pokemon GO has announced its GO Tour Sinnoh event details and the folks of Los Angeles are in for a special treat!

The Pokemon Company and Niantic's popular augmented reality game, Pokemon GO, has announced a new event that will take place in the city of Los Angeles from February 24 to 25, 2024. The event is called GO Tour Sinnoh and there will be different effects, spawns, eggs, new Pokemon, new Shiny Pokemon, and raid battles that will be happening for this special event. Pokemon Trainers should prepare in advance and block off their calendars as there are a lot of opportunities that the people of Los Angeles can enjoy. GO Tour Sinnoh details are listed in this article.

GO Tour Sinnoh Event Details

Event Effects

During the GO Tour Sinnoh event, there are special effects that Pokemon Trainers can take advantage of like lower stardust costs for trading, increased daily special trades, and an egg incubator that will give you a 50% increase in its effect.

Effect Type Egg Incubator 50% Special Trades a Day 6 Trade Stardust Cost 50%

Spawn Increases

Basculin, a Pokemon being introduced during this event, will have an increased spawn rate to give Pokemon Trainers a chance to catch this new Pokemon being added to the game.

Number Name Type #0550 Basculin (Routes) Water

Specific Egg Hatches

Baby Pokemon take the helm with the specific egg hatches that will happen during the GO Tour Sinnoh and details of what type of eggs they hatch from are all listed below.

Number Name Type #0406 Budew (2km Eggs) Grass / Poison #0406 Shiny Budew (2km Eggs) Grass / Poison #0433 Chingling (2km Eggs) Psychic #0433 Shiny Chingling (2km Eggs) Psychic #0438 Bonsly (2km Eggs) Rock #0438 Shiny Bonsly (2km Eggs) Rock #0439 Mime Jr. (2km Eggs) Psychic / Fairy #0439 Shiny Mime Jr. (2km Eggs) Psychic / Fairy #0440 Happiny (2km Eggs) Normal #0440 Shiny Happiny (2km Eggs) Normal #0446 Munchlax (2km Eggs) Normal #0446 Shiny Munchlax (2km Eggs) Normal #0447 Riolu (2km Eggs) Fighting #0447 Shiny Riolu (2km Eggs) Fighting #0458 Mantyke (2km Eggs) Water / Flying #0458 Shiny Mantyke (2km Eggs) Water / Flying #0100 Hisuian Voltorb (5km Eggs) Electric #0211 Qwilfish (5km Eggs) Water / Poison #0434 Stunky (5km Eggs) Poison / Dark #0443 Gibble (5km Eggs) Dragon / Ground #0443 Shiny Gibble (5km Eggs) Dragon / Ground #0417 Pachirisu (10km Eggs) Electric #0441 Chatot (10km Eggs) Normal / Flying #0455 Carnivine (10 km Eggs) Grass

Spawn Increases Throughout Bustling Boardwalk Habitat

Throughout the GO Tour Sinnoh event, there are spawn increases in the Bustling Boardwalk habitat that feature mostly water and electric-type Pokemon. Make sure that you take this chance to capture all the Shiny Pokemon that you can while they are available as well as the limited-time variants of Pikachu: the Lucas Hat and Dawn Hat versions.

Number Name Type #0025 Lucas Hat Pikachu Electric #0025 Shiny Lucas Hat Pikachu Electric #0025 Dawn Hat Pikachu Electric #0025 Shiny Dawn Hat Pikachu Electric #0081 Magnemite Electric / Steel #0081 Shiny Magnemite Electric / Steel #0125 Electabuzz Electric #0125 Shiny Electabuzz Electric #0137 Porygon Normal #0280 Ralts Psychic / Fairy #0280 Shiny Ralts Psychic / Fairy #0393 Piplup Water #0393 Shiny Piplup Water #0396 Starly Normal / Flying #0396 Shiny Starly Normal / Flying #0399 Bidoof Normal #0399 Shiny Bidoof Normal #0412 Burmy Bug #0412 Shiny Burmy Bug #0418 Buizel Water #0418 Shiny Buizel Water #0422 Shellos (West Sea) Water #0422 Shiny Shellos (West Sea) Water #0422 Shellos (East Sea) Water #0422 Shiny Shellos (East Sea) Water #0425 Drifloon Ghost / Flying #0425 Shiny Drifloon Ghost / Flying #0431 Glameow Normal #0431 Shiny Glameow Normal #0456 Finneon Water #0456 Shiny Finneon Water

Boosted Incense Spawns

Pokemon Trainers that will be using incense within the Bustling Boardwalk habitat will get a chance to spawn the following Unowns: S, I, N, O, and H (which spell the region that is being featured for the event). Of course, Shiny variants or versions of these Pokemon are made available as well. For those Pokemon Trainers who are completing their Shiny Unown Pokedex, this is a great time to add those letters in.

Number Name Type #0201 Unown (S) Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown (S) Psychic #0201 Unown (I) Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown (I) Psychic #0201 Unown (N) Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown (N) Psychic #0201 Unown (O) Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown (O) Psychic #0201 Unown (H) Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown (H) Psychic

Spawn Increases Throughout Ancient Grove Habitat

Within the Ancient Grove habitat, there are a lot of bug-type Pokemon that will be featured. This also includes the Lucas Hat and Dawn Hat Pikachus that are being introduced into the game.

Number Name Type #0025 Lucas Hat Pikachu Electric #0025 Shiny Lucas Hat Pikachu Electric #0025 Dawn Hat Pikachu Electric #0025 Shiny Dawn Hat Pikachu Electric #0058 Hisuian Growlithe Fire / Rock #0058 Shiny Hisuian Growlithe Fire / Rock #0100 Hisuian Voltorb Electric / Grass #0114 Tangela Grass #0114 Shiny Tangela Grass #0133 Eevee Normal #0133 Shiny Eevee Normal #0200 Misdreavus Ghost #0200 Shiny Misdreavus Ghost #0299 Nosepass Rock #0299 Shiny Nosepass Rock #0315 Roselia Grass / Poison #0315 Shiny Roselia Grass / Poison #0387 Turtwig Grass #0387 Shiny Turtwig Grass #0401 Kricketot Bug #0401 Shiny Kricketot Bug #0412 Burmy Bug #0412 Shiny Burmy Bug #0415 Combee Bug #0415 Shiny Combee Bug #0420 Cherubi Grass #0420 Shiny Cherubi Grass #0436 Bronzor Steel / Psychic #0436 Shiny Bronzor Steel / Psychic

Boosted Incense Spawns

Within the Ancient Grove habitat, boosted incense spawns will yield you Unown H, I, S, and U which spell out the region of Hisui, the name of Sinnoh before it came to be. This particular lore was shared during Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Shiny versions of these Unown are also spawning for you to capture.

Number Name Type #0201 Unown (H) Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown (H) Psychic #0201 Unown (I) Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown (I) Psychic #0201 Unown (S) Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown (S) Psychic #0201 Unown (U) Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown (U) Psychic

Spawn Increases Throughout Toxic Digs Habitat

The Toxic Digs habitat features Pokemon that can be found within caves, given that these feature Pokemon like Gibble, Shieldon, Cranidos, and Gligar. There are a lot of great Pokemon that can be caught within this specific habitat including limited-edition Lucas Hat and Dawn Hat Pikachu.

Number Name Type #0025 Lucas Hat Pikachu Electric #0025 Shiny Lucas Hat Pikachu Electric #0025 Dawn Hat Pikachu Electric #0025 Shiny Dawn Hat Pikachu Electric #0190 Aipom Normal #0190 Shiny Aipom Normal #0193 Yanma Bug / Flying #0193 Shiny Yanma Bug / Flying #0207 Gligar Ground / Flying #0207 Shiny Gligar Ground / Flying #0215 Sneasel Dark / Ice #0215 Shiny Sneasel Dark / Ice #0355 Duskull Ghost #0355 Shiny Duskull Ghost #0403 Shinx Electric #0408 Cranidos Rock #0408 Shiny Cranidos Rock #0410 Shieldon Rock / Steel #0410 Shiny Shieldon Rock / Steel #0412 Burmy Bug #0412 Shiny Burmy Bug #0434 Stunky Poison / Dark #0443 Gibble Dragon / Ground #0443 Shiny Gibble Dragon / Ground #0449 Hippopotas Ground #0449 Shiny Hippopotas Ground #0451 Skorupi Poison / Bug #0451 Shiny Skorupi Poison / Bug #0453 Croagunk Poison / Fighting #0453 Shiny Croagunk Poison / Fighting

Boosted Incense Spawns

Just like the other habitats, there will be a boosted incense spawn for Unown that spells out S, I, N, O, and H with shiny versions of the Pokemon available to be caught during the GO Tour Sinnoh event.

Number Name Type #0201 Unown (S) Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown (S) Psychic #0201 Unown (I) Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown (I) Psychic #0201 Unown (N) Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown (N) Psychic #0201 Unown (O) Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown (O) Psychic #0201 Unown (H) Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown (H) Psychic

Spawn Increases Throughout Geothermal Lagoon Habitat

For the GO Tour Sinnoh Pokemon GO event, the Geothermal Lagoon habitat will feature Pokemon that live in this kind of biome. While that may be the case, Lucas Hat and Dawn Hat Pikachu also spawn within the area. There are a lot of Pokemon that are great catches for competing Pokemon Trainers so this opportunity is a must-attend to increase the winning rate of your roster.

Number Name Type #0025 Lucas Hat Pikachu Electric #0025 Shiny Lucas Hat Pikachu Electric #0025 Dawn Hat Pikachu Electric #0025 Shiny Dawn Hat Pikachu Electric #0108 Lickitung Normal #0108 Shiny Lickitung Normal #0111 Rhyhorn Ground / Rock #0111 Shiny Rhyhorn Ground / Rock #0126 Magmar Fire #0126 Shiny Magmar Fire #0133 Eevee Normal #0133 Shiny Eevee Normal #0176 Togetic Fairy / Flying #0176 Shiny Togetic Fairy / Flying #0198 Murkrow Dark / Flying #0198 Shiny Murkrow Dark / Flying #0211 Qwilfish Dark / Poison #0215 Sneasel Fighting / Poison #0215 Shiny Sneasel Fighting / Poison #0220 Swinub Ice / Ground #0220 Shiny Swinub Ice / Ground #0361 Snorunt Ice #0361 Shiny Snorunt Ice #0390 Chimchar Fire #0390 Shiny Chimchar Fire #0427 Buneary Normal #0427 Shiny Buneary Normal #0459 Snover Grass / Ice #0459 Shiny Snover Grass / Ice

Boosted Incense Spawns

Just like Toxic Digs and Bustling Boardwalk, boosted incense spawns will yield Unowns that spell out S, I, N, O, and H with shiny versions of the Pokemon available to be caught during the GO Tour Sinnoh event.

Number Name Type #0201 Unown (H) Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown (H) Psychic #0201 Unown (I) Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown (I) Psychic #0201 Unown (S) Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown (S) Psychic #0201 Unown (U) Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown (U) Psychic

Special Move When Evolved/Caught

With Sinnoh being put into the spotlight, Dialga and Palkia make another appearance in another Pokemon game. You may get their Origin Forme versions if you make them learn the Roar of Time and Spacial Rend.

Number Name Type #0483 Dialga (Roar of Time) Steel / Dragon #0484 Palkia (Spacial Rend) Water / Dragon

New Pokemon in the Event

While all of these spawns are happening in four different habitats, there are new Pokemon that are being introduced in the game. This includes limited-edition Pikachu, Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga, as well as the White-Striped Basulin.

Number Name Type #0025 Lucas Hat Pikachu Electric #0025 Dawn Hat Pikachu Electric #0025 Rei Cap Pikachu Electric #0025 Akari Kerchief Pikachu Electric #0483 Dialga (Origin Forme) Steel / Dragon #0484 Palkia (Origin Forme) Water / Dragon #0550 Baculin (White-Striped Form) Water

New Shiny Pokemon in the Event

With a lot of Pokemon that are introduced to Pokemon GO, these also include Shiny Pokemon that are now available to be captured and kept as part of their roster or collection.

Number Name Type #0100 Hisuian Voltorb Electric / Grass #0101 Hisuian Electrode Electric / Grass #0211 Hisuian Qwilfish Dark / Poison #0904 Overqwil Dark / Poison #0417 Pachirisu Electric #0434 Stunky Poison / Dark #0435 Skuntank Poison / Dark #0441 Chatot Normal / Flying #0455 Carnivine Grass #0483 Dialga (Origin Forme) Steel / Dragon #0484 Palkia (Origin Forme) Water / Dragon #o492 Shaymin Grass #0025 Lucas Hat Pikachu Electric #0025 Dawn Hat Pikachu Electric

Event-Specific Raid Battles

Last but not least, GO Tour Sinnoh will be having event-specific raid battles that feature a great selection of Pokemon such as the starter Pokemon from Sinnoh, the starter Pokemon from Hisui, and the legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia that will also come in their Origin Forme.

Number Name Type Rank Max CP at Capture #0387 Turtwig Grass ☆ Normal: 678

Boosted: 848 #0387 Shiny Turtwig Grass ☆ Normal: 678

Boosted: 848 #0390 Chimchar Fire ☆ Normal: 547

Boosted: 683 #0390 Shiny Chimchar Fire ☆ Normal: 547

Boosted: 683 #0393 Piplup Water ☆ Normal: 614

Boosted: 767 #0393 Shiny Piplup Water ☆ Normal: 614

Boosted: 767 #0722 Rowlet Grass ☆ Normal: 604

Boosted: 756 #0722 Shiny Rowlet Grass ☆ Normal: 604

Boosted: 756 #0155 Cyndaquil Fire ☆ Normal: 560

Boosted: 700 #0155 Shiny Cyndaquil Fire ☆ Normal: 560

Boosted: 700 #0501 Oshawott Water ☆ Normal: 597

Boosted: 747 #0501 Shiny Oshawott Water ☆ Normal: 597

Boosted: 747 #0389 Torterra Grass / Ground ☆☆☆ Normal: 1677

Boosted: 2096 #0392 Infernape Fire / Fighting ☆☆☆ Normal: 1533

Boosted: 1916 #0395 Empoleon Water / Steel ☆☆☆ Normal: 1657

Boosted: 2072 #0724 Hisuian Decidueye Grass / Fighting ☆☆☆ Normal: 1655

Boosted: 2069 #0157 Hisuian Typhlosion Fire / Ghost ☆☆☆ Normal: 1710

Boosted: 2138 #0157 Shiny Hisuian Typhlosion Fire / Ghost ☆☆☆ Normal: 1710

Boosted: 2138 #0503 Hisuian Samurott Water / Dark ☆☆☆ Normal: 1435

Boosted: 1794 #0503 Shiny Hisuian Samurott Water / Dark ☆☆☆ Normal: 1435

Boosted: 1794 #0483 Dialga Steel / Dragon ☆☆☆☆☆ Normal: 2307

Boosted: 2884 #0483 Shiny Dialga Steel / Dragon ☆☆☆☆☆ Normal: 2307

Boosted: 2884 #0484 Palkia Water / Dragon ☆☆☆☆☆ Normal: 2280

Boosted: 2850 #0484 Shiny Palkia Water / Dragon ☆☆☆☆☆ Normal: 2280

Boosted: 2850 #0483 Dialga (Origin Forme) Steel / Dragon ☆☆☆☆☆ Normal: 2337

Boosted: 2921 #0483 Palkia (Origin Forme) Water / Dragon ☆☆☆☆☆ Normal: 2367

Boosted: 2958

Best of luck, Trainers!