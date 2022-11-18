Published November 18, 2022

By Ziggy Chavez · 3 min read

The Pokemon Trading Card Game Live beta is now available globally and we’ve got some mixed feelings about this one.

The new card game app is available in beta worldwide and this is our Pokemon TCG Live First Look. So far, there are great additions as well as those that are still lacking. We’ve dabbled with the game and so here’s our first look at the new Pokemon TCG Live game.

PROS

New Avatar Customization

The Pokemon TCG Live application improved on the in-game Avatar Customization. This gives us a refreshed look on how we could create or imitate our looks in-game. With this setting, you can change the appearance, clothing, and even the quirky jabs you get to throw towards your opponent.

Game Visuals

The game visuals are actually pretty astounding, the animation that takes place in battles are pretty cool but it can make your device work harder. From my exprience, I played it with my iPad (5th generation) and it worked sluggish but decent. On my iPhone 13 Pro, everything was buttery-smooth but I didn’t even get to finish one game without my device overheating.

Free-to-play Decks

The initial decks that you will get to play with (If you don’t migrate your Pokemon TCG Online data) are actually pretty decent. You get Shadow Rider Calyrex VMax, Blissey V, and Lugia VStar that are actually part of the Pokémon Silver Tempest META Decks. With these decks, you can actually get a pretty decent shot of winning games even without having to migrate your online decks just yet.

CONS

No Lobby

One fun feature missing in Pokemon TCG Live is the Lobby battle with friends. As a Pokemon TCG fan, this takes away a lot of value from the game since I usually play with friends. Perhaps this is something they should consider to add in the future.

Missing Trading System

Unlike the Pokemon Trading Card Game Online, Pokemon Trading Card Game Live does not have the Trade System. Several groups from the community dislike the idea since it actually takes out the TRADING in Trading Card Game.

Clunky, Overall Experience

Overall, the game is still very clunky but it is actually forgivable since its still in the beta stage. It can be sluggish depending on the device that you use or it can cause it to overheat.

VERDICT

Since the game is still in beta, it would be best that we wait for the game to be fully developed before everyone migrates their data from the Pokemon Trading Card Online game. Since it lacks LOBBY games against peers and TRADING in-game, the app loses the essence of what a trading card game really is – That is to have fun and enjoy it with friends. We’ll continue to check this app up from time to time so make sure to stay tuned for more news about Pokemon TCG Live.