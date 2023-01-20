Two of the most popular clubs in the Premier League will meet as Liverpool hosts Chelsea at Anfield. Join us as we explore our Premier League Odds series as we make a Liverpool-Chelsea prediction and pick while also telling you how to watch.

Liverpool is coming off a 3-0 Premier League loss to Brighton and Hove Albion. Unfortunately, they mustered only six shots and had just a 38 percent possession rate with only one corner-kick chance. Liverpool has also had to play in the FA Cup Tournament, where they played Wolverhampton this week.

Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 in their most recent Premier League matchup. Significantly, Kai Havertz scored in the 64th minute to give Chelsea their only goal to win the game. Hakim Ziyech contributed on the goal with a beautiful pass. Ultimately, goalie Kepa made five saves to preserve the victory. Chelsea had a 63 percent possession rate.

Liverpool has eight wins, four draws, and six losses this season. Additionally, they are 2-2-1 in their previous five Premier League games. Liverpool is currently six in ninth place in the EPL and 10 points behind Newcastle United for fourth place. Meanwhile, Chelsea enters the contest with eight wins, four draws, and seven losses. They are tied with Liverpool for ninth in the Premier League table and also chasing Newcastle United for that coveted fourth-place spot.

Liverpool defeated Chelsea in their last meeting on May 14, 2022, in the FA Cup. However, the teams played to a 2-2 draw in their previous Premier League meeting on January 2, 2022. Will there be a winner in this showdown?

Here are the Chelsea-Liverpool soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Chelsea-Liverpool Odds

Liverpool: -120

Draw: +270

Chelsea: +310

Over 2.5 Goals: -144

Under 2.5 Goals: +118

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Liverpool

TV: Peacock

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 7:3o AM ET/4:30 AM PT

Why Liverpool Can Beat Chelsea

Liverpool has a top-5 offense in the EPL. Thus, you can expect a significant attack. Roberto Firmino leads the way with seven goals and three assists. Likewise, Mohammed Salah has seven goals and four assists. Darwin Nunez has provided some solid offense with five goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Andrew Robertson has been a distribution gem with five assists. Their efforts have helped Liverpool rank fifth in goals scored and second in possession time. Additionally, they rank second in shots.

Brazilian goalie Alisson is the rock that prevents other teams from getting the ball through. Significantly, he has 63 saves this season. Alisson leads a Liverpool team that is sixth in goals allowed. Also, they are sixth in the EPL in saves. But the one thing that Liverpool struggles with is making clean tackles. Therefore, they currently rank 18th in fouls. Liverpool must find ways to make tackles without garnering yellow or red cards. Consequently, it has plagued them all season and is one of the reasons they are not a top-4 team.

Liverpool can beat Chelsea if they play a clean sheet and avoid mistakes. Moreover, they must get the ball in the areas where they are more likely to succeed.

Why Chelsea Can Beat Liverpool

Chelsea continues to hang around but has not met expectations this season. However, they still have guys that can score. Kai Havertz has five goals this season. Likewise, Raheem Sterling has four goals and two assists. Mason Mount has three goals and two assists. Ultimately, they power an offense that is inconsistent, ranking 12th in goals scored. But Chelsea also ranks third in possession time and 10th in shots. Therefore, they must continue to keep the rock to give themselves better chances to score.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been a solid goalkeeper, making 38 saves. Additionally, Edouard Mendy has 25 saves. They back a Chelsea squad that is fourth in the Premier League in goals allowed. Likewise, they are fourth in saves. But Chelsea also has issues with fouling. Currently, they rank 11th in fouls. The defense must continue to play efficiently and avoid trouble. Moreover, they must stop Firimino from breaking loose.

Chelsea can beat Liverpool if they can find ways to get across in the open field. Moreover, they must play tight defense without falling victim to the red or yellow cards.

Final Liverpool-Chelsea Prediction & Pick

Liverpool and Chelsea have a storied rivalry and there is plenty of punch. However, neither team has lived up the billing this season. But Liverpool does have plenty of weapons. Therefore, expect Liverool to break free and manage to score the critical goal at the right time.

Final Liverpool-Chelsea Prediction & Pick: Liverpool: -120