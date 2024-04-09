With Purdue basketball appearing in its first National Championship game since 1969, the fanbase has been understandably emotional. The Boilermakers finally got that monkey off their back, putting an end to their typical trend of getting ousted by the Sweet Sixteen.
Before the game, Purdue alum and former quarterback Drew Brees expressed the immense respect he has for Matt Painter's squad, via the NCAA March Madness broadcast. The NFL legend described the significance of the moment in a way that only a former athlete could, and his speech was passionate enough to make anyone run through a wall.
Drew Brees reminds Purdue basketball that it belongs on the big stage
Broadcaster Ernie Johnson started by asking Brees how Purdue's Finals run made him felt as an alum, h/t Harry Howard of WWL Louisiana.
“It makes us so proud,” Brees affirmed. “I think we've always prided ourselves on having a great basketball program, one that not only prides itself on skill development, but character and leadership development, and graduating our players. I think Matt Painter's done a phenomenal job.”
The Super Bowl XLIV MVP has a point, as the Boilermakers have qualified for a whopping 17 NCAA Tournaments this century. Painter has also proven himself, sporting a 472-207 overall record and earning a National Association of Basketball Coach of the Year award in 2019.
The five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year has led Purdue to five regular-season conference championships, two conference tournament championships and a Final Four victory.
“And I think too, the way that we ended last season, you know, losing as the one-seed in the first round…” Brees continued. “And coming back the way that we have, very decisively throughout the regular season, carrying that number one tag, you know, you got the bullseye on your chest, but then marching your way to the Finals…”
Of course, Brees was referencing the Boilermakers' first-round lost to 16-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson last season. Purdue was just the second one-seed to lose to a 16-seed in NCAA Tournament history, an embarrassing low point for the perennial contenders.
However, Painter and Purdue showed what can happen when a program doesn't lose track of its vision in the face of adversity. While he may not have liked the final outcome, Brees was still proud to see his Boilermakers reach the championship.