Purdue basketball is hardly some upstart underdog in the national title game. The Boilermakers were earmarked as a championship contender long before 2023-24 tipped off, living up to that status throughout a regular season that saw star center Zach Edey become the most dominant force in college basketball as his team won the Big 10 and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue has been close to dominant in March Madness, too. Tennessee is the only team that's come within double-digits of the Boilermakers en route to Monday's crowning matchup with Connecticut, and they held a lead over Dalton Knecht and the Volunteers for the vast majority of the second half. All of Purdue's other NCAA Tournament victories have come by at least 12 points, including Saturday's convincing win over North Carolina State in the Final Four.
Still, the Boilermakers harbor no delusions about their status entering the NCAA Championship game against the Huskies. The defending champions are 6.5-point favorites over Purdue, according to FanDuel, pointing to season-long dominance only heightened in the NCAA Tournament of which Matt Painter and his team are fully aware.
“We’re not fools,” Painter said on Sunday, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. “We have cable where we’re from. They’re familiar.”
Purdue-UConn pits Zach Edey against Donovan Clingan
There's no doubting UConn has the edge on the perimeter. Led by do-it-all freshman Stephon Castle, the Huskies are loaded with talent in the backcourt and on the wing, sporting three players who average double-digits, can make defenses pay from beyond the arc and create advantage situations for their teammates. Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Lance Jones have a tough task ahead of them dealing with Castle, Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer on both sides of the ball.
But what gives UConn a decided potential edge over Purdue is its prospects of limiting Edey down low. Donovan Clingan isn't the offensive force his fellow giant has been this season, but is a far more impactful defender, staking his claim as the best rim-protector in the 2024 NBA Draft while leading the Huskies back to the national title game.
Don't be surprised if Clingan forces Edey into tougher shots than the Boilermakers' senior has been forced to take all season, using his superior quickness, similar length and impeccable timing to manage effective contests defensively. Clingan is a devastating help defender, too, capable of shutting off the paint even when Edey has created ostensible advantage situations for his teammates.
The Huskies have won each of their NCAA Tournament by at least 14 points, looking like a modern-day college basketball dynasty. Purdue has the talent to stay competitive, but will likely need to win the three-point shooting battle to dethrone the reigning champions.
UConn and Purdue tipoff on Monday at 6:20 p.m. (PT) from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.